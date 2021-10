EXCLUSIVE: Michael Matthews is set to direct Disney’s Merlin, an adaptation of T.A. Barron’s novel series where King Arthur’s wizardry mentor is at the center of the story. Ridley Scott, who directed the 20th Century Medieval pic The Last Duel, which bows today in theaters, was attached to direct at one point but parted ways due to his busy schedule. Sources say the film is still in early development with Disney’s live-action team. Gil Netter is producing from with the latest draft by Chris Weitz. Based on the Barron books, the series followed the origin story of a young Merlin who would go on...

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO