Eugene, OR

Chemists develop new blueprint for enzyme involved in cancer

uoregon.edu
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists have known for decades that a certain class of enzymes are an important player in cell biology because they frequently mutate and become major drivers of cancer. Biopharma companies are trying to develop drugs that target and inactivate these enzymes, known as phosphoinositide 3-kinase, or PI3K for short, because of their role in causing cancers in humans. But to do that, scientists need a detailed blueprint of the enzyme architecture, and UO biochemistry professor Scott Hansen is part of a group uncovering that diagram.

around.uoregon.edu

#Cancer Research#Chemists#Science Advances#Enzymes#Biopharma#Uo
