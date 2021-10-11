Chemists develop new blueprint for enzyme involved in cancer

The National Comprehensive Cancer Network (NCCN®) today announced the publication of new NCCN Guidelines for Patients® Basal Cell Skin Cancer (also known as basal cell carcinoma, or BCC), the most common form of skin cancer. This highly curable type of cancer is diagnosed in more than two million people in the United States every year—which is more than all other cancers combined.[1] BCC primarily impacts lighter-skinned, sun-exposed people over age 60, due to the buildup of sun exposure over the years. However, skin cancer has recently become more common in younger people, likely as a result of them spending more time in the sun. In very rare instances untreated BCC can progress significantly and be life-threatening. This new resource provides trustworthy information based on the latest evidence, available free online at NCCN.org/patientguidelines thanks to funding from the NCCN Foundation®.

CANCER ・ 1 DAY AGO