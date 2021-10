BIRKENHEAD, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 15, 2021 / Alterola Biotech, Inc. (OTC PINK:ABTI) today announced that it has been made aware of certain promotional activity concerning ALTEROLA common stock. On October 12, 2021, the Company first became aware of certain promotional activities concerning the Company and its common stock, after receiving notification from OTC Markets that online promotional reports encouraging the purchase of ALTEROLA shares may have had an impact on trading activity in the Company's securities. Until informed by OTC Markets, the Company was unaware of the promotional activity and remains unaware of the full nature and content of this activity, the extent of the dissemination or the parties involved. The Company is not affiliated in any way with the authors of the promotional activity identified by OTC Markets.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 13 HOURS AGO