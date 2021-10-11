CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Switch OLED games

By Marshall Honorof
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nintendo Switch OLED is a premium variant of Nintendo's handheld hybrid, featuring a sturdy kickstand, a robust set of speakers and an Ethernet port in the dock. However, the Switch OLED's biggest advantage is its seven-inch OLED screen, which displays games in more detail, and with much richer colors. While the Switch OLED's screen still caps out at 720p resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, it's still a striking way to play some of our favorite Switch games.

