NAGA Reports Record Quarter with 157% Growth YOY: Close to USD 21 Million in Revenue and USD 5.2 Million Preliminary EBITDA in Q3 2021

By Bitcoinist
bitcoinist.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTotal revenue for 2021 already over USD 48 million. Trading revenues from cryptocurrencies increased significantly. Hamburg, October 11, 2021 – NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, has announced its unaudited preliminary group figures for the 3rd quarter of 2021.

bitcoinist.com

