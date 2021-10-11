NAGA Reports Record Quarter with 157% Growth YOY: Close to USD 21 Million in Revenue and USD 5.2 Million Preliminary EBITDA in Q3 2021
Total revenue for 2021 already over USD 48 million. Trading revenues from cryptocurrencies increased significantly. Hamburg, October 11, 2021 – NAGA Group AG (XETRA: N4G, ISIN: DE000A161NR7), provider of the social network for trading, cryptocurrencies and payments NAGA.com, has announced its unaudited preliminary group figures for the 3rd quarter of 2021.bitcoinist.com
