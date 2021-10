David Lee Roth shocked fans when he announced his retirement on Friday, but some fans believe the writing has been on the wall — or rather, the screen — for 30 years. The former Van Halen frontman told the Las Vegas Review-Journal he'll be "throwing in the shoes" following his five-night residency at the Las Vegas House of Blues in January. The announcement was published on Oct. 1, which eagle-eyed fans noted was only nine days earlier than the projected date for his final bow in the video for "A Lil' Ain't Enough," the title track off his 1991 album.

