Final Results for the Vandals from the State Golf Tournament, where the Vandals earned the Championship

By Todd Stapleton
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vandalia Boy’s Golf Team finished off the 2021 golf season by winning the Class 1A State Championship at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9. Chase Laack sank the winning put on the final hole to defeat North Shore Country Day by one stroke. Vandalia won the State Championship with a team score of 616. North Shore Country Day (Chicago) finished 2nd with a 617. IC Catholic (Chicago) was 3rd with a 618. Chase Laack won the 2nd place medal with a two over par 70-76-146. Conner McCall won the 4th place medal with a five over par 75-74-149. Dylan Halford was 26th with a 75-82-157. Jonah Beesley was 55th with an 82-82-164. Jacob Schaal finished 77th with an 87-86-173.

Update on Vandals Golf through 9 holes

The Vandals are currently at +29 overall in the tournament after the first round on Friday and 9 holes today. The vandals still maintain a 2 shot overall lead over IC Catholic. North Shore Country Day is 3rd and 4 shots back. Effingham St. Anthony is 4th and 8 shots back.
GOLF
Vandalia Boys Golf – IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament Day 2 in Photos – State Championship Medal/Trophy Presentation & Welcome Home

On Saturday, October 9, the Vandalia Boys Golf team won just the 2nd “Team” State Championship in Vandal Athletics history and the first ever golf team state title by placing 1st in the IHSA 1A State Golf Tournament by one stroke over 2nd Place Winnetka North Shore Country Day. Senior Chase Laack placed 2nd as an Individual while Sophomore Conner McCall placed 4th as an Individual. Laack and McCall along with Seniors Dylan Halford and Jacob Schaal and Sophomore Jonah Beesley shot a 616 for the tournament which they qualified for after tying for 2nd Place at the McLeansboro 1A Sectional and being Champions of the Alton Marquette 1A Regional. Their postseason accomplishments came after the team completed a perfect 19-0 regular season.
GOLF
