Final Results for the Vandals from the State Golf Tournament, where the Vandals earned the Championship
The Vandalia Boy’s Golf Team finished off the 2021 golf season by winning the Class 1A State Championship at Prairie Vista Golf Course in Bloomington on Friday, October 8 and Saturday, October 9. Chase Laack sank the winning put on the final hole to defeat North Shore Country Day by one stroke. Vandalia won the State Championship with a team score of 616. North Shore Country Day (Chicago) finished 2nd with a 617. IC Catholic (Chicago) was 3rd with a 618. Chase Laack won the 2nd place medal with a two over par 70-76-146. Conner McCall won the 4th place medal with a five over par 75-74-149. Dylan Halford was 26th with a 75-82-157. Jonah Beesley was 55th with an 82-82-164. Jacob Schaal finished 77th with an 87-86-173.www.i70sports.com
