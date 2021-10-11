Final Results for the Vandals from the State Golf Tournament, where the Vandals earned the Championship

The Vandals were able to stop the running game of the Piasa Birds on Friday night and got their offense rolling early and often, on their way to a 42 to 6 victory on Homecoming Night at Mark Greer Field. The Vandals built up a 28 to 0 halftime lead and got it to 42 to 0 midway through the 3rd quarter. The Vandals are now 6-1 on the season and have clinched a playoff berth. The Vandals will be at Litchfield this coming Friday night.

FOOTBALL ・ 7 DAYS AGO