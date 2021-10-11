Karnataka Health Minister's remarks on modern Indian women reflect his 'conservative, poor' thinking: CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali

Assisted dying will soon become legal in New Zealand as the End of Life Choice Act is set to come into force from 7 November.The country’s health minister Andrew Little on Tuesday said healthcare systems were ready to implement the law. Mr Little cited a public referendum that was held alongside general elections last year and said assisted dying received the approval of 65 per cent of the public.The law was introduced in the New Zealand Parliament in 2019.Under the law, a person with a terminal illness meeting the eligibility criteria laid out by New Zealand’s health ministry can request...

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO