CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
India

Karnataka Health Minister's remarks on modern Indian women reflect his 'conservative, poor' thinking: CPI(M) leader Subhashini Ali

albuquerqueexpress.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], October 11 (ANI): The Communist Party of India (Marxist) Politburo Member and women activist Subhashini Ali on Monday condemned Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar's remarks on 'Modern Indian Women' and said that they reflect his "conservative and poor" thinking. Speaking to ANI, Subhashini Ali accused the...

www.albuquerqueexpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Indian government denies country is facing urgent coal shortage

A senior Indian minister has denied that the south Asian country has a coal crisis, terming discussions around it “absolutely baseless” and said that the country in fact has surplus supply. Nirmala Sitharaman, India’s finance minister, was asked about the coal shortage in India at a seminar in Harvard Kennedy School in Massachusetts on Tuesday. She dismissed any potential shortage of thermal coal and added that India was looking at long-term solutions to shift to renewable energy.India is the world’s second-largest coal producer. Coal accounts for almost 70 per cent of India’s electricity generation. Three-quarters of the coal supply is mined...
ECONOMY
albuquerquenews.net

No intention to single out women: Sudhakar clarifies his remarks

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 12 (ANI): Following the controversy that erupted after his comments that modern women in India want to stay single, Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Monday issued a clarification and said that he did not have any intention to single out women. He asserted that...
MENTAL HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Subhashini Ali
albuquerqueexpress.com

US Deputy Secy of State lauds India's resumption of COVID-19 vaccine export

Washington [US], October 16 (ANI): US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on Friday underscored the importance of India's role as a global Covid vaccine producer and applauded New Delhi's announcement to resume vaccine exports. Talking to Twitter, Sherman said that India is a crucial global leader in the fight...
U.S. POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Weeklong Kullu Dussehra begins with rath yatra of Lord Raghunath

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): While Dussehra ended in the rest of parts of the country on Vijayadashmi, the week-long international Kullu Dussehra began with Rath Yatra of deity "Lord Raghunathji" at Dhalpur, the venue of the festival. The Kullu Dussehra starts when the Dushera festival ends in...
INDIA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Reliance to acquire 40 pc stake in brand Manish Malhotra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 15 (ANI): Manish Malhotra and Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) on Friday announced a strategic partnership aimed at accelerating the 16-year-old couture house's growth plans in India and across the globe. In a statement, RBL said it has signed a definitive agreement to invest in founder and...
BUSINESS
albuquerqueexpress.com

EU to decide on Pakistan's GSP status after two-year review

Lahore [Pakistan], October 15 (ANI): European Union's Ambassador to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara on Thursday said that the bloc will decide about extending the Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP) status for 2024 to Islamabad after reviewing the country's two-year performance report on exports for the years 2020 and 2021, reported local media.
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Cpi#Karnataka#Ani#Marxist#Modern Indian Women#Nimhans#World Mental Health Day#Union Health
albuquerqueexpress.com

Bulgarian Health Minister: For now, a full lockdown in the country is not necessary

Sofia [Bulgaria], October 16 (ANI/Novinite): The measures proposed by the chief state health inspector will be discussed on Monday at an extraordinary meeting of an extended panel of the expert council, caretaker Minister Stoycho Katsarov told the media. He assured that a complete lockdown in the country - everything closed and people staying at home, is not necessary for now.
WORLD
The Guardian

Four die after violence erupts at Hindu festival in Bangladesh

Deadly communal violence has broken out in Bangladesh after allegations of the desecration of an Islamic holy book led to several Hindu temples being attacked and police opening fire on a crowd, leaving at least four people dead. The government deployed paramilitary troops to 22 districts after religious tensions and...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
AFP

Pakistan's PIA suspends Kabul flights over 'unprofessional' Taliban

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Thursday it had suspended flights to Kabul over the "unprofessional attitude" of Taliban authorities. "Our flights frequently faced undue delays because of the unprofessional attitude of the Kabul aviation authorities," Abdullah Hafeez Khan, the PIA spokesman told AFP. The route will remain suspended until "the situation becomes conducive," he added.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Assisted dying to be legal in New Zealand from 7 November

Assisted dying will soon become legal in New Zealand as the End of Life Choice Act is set to come into force from 7 November.The country’s health minister Andrew Little on Tuesday said healthcare systems were ready to implement the law. Mr Little cited a public referendum that was held alongside general elections last year and said assisted dying received the approval of 65 per cent of the public.The law was introduced in the New Zealand Parliament in 2019.Under the law, a person with a terminal illness meeting the eligibility criteria laid out by New Zealand’s health ministry can request...
WORLD
The Jewish Press

Culture Minister Hili Tropper Slams TV Broadcaster for Censoring His Zionist Remarks

Culture and Sports Minister Hili Tropper had harsh words for the Kan 11 broadcaster, which censored some of his pro-Israel and Zionist remarks during an official ceremony, while broadcasting anti-Israel remarks by others. Tropper addressed the Ophir Awards, film awards for excellence in the Israeli film industry awarded by the...
WORLD
BBC

Spotlight on women's safety at Conservative conference

Home Secretary Priti Patel has announced an inquiry into "systematic failures" that allowed Sarah Everard's murderer, Wayne Couzens, to serve as a Met police officer. The move came during a Conservative party conference dominated by questions around women's safety and tackling misogyny in the wake of the deaths of both Sarah Everard and Sabina Nessa.
U.K.
The Independent

'Marginalized': Women trail men in some vaccine efforts

As coronavirus vaccines trickle into some of the poorest countries in Asia Africa and the Middle East data suggest some women are consistently missing out, in another illustration of how the doses are being unevenly distributed around the world. Experts fear women in Africa may be the least vaccinated population globally, thanks in large part to widespread misinformation and vaccine skepticism across the continent. But vaccine access issues and gender inequality reach far beyond Africa, with women in impoverished communities worldwide facing obstacles including cultural prejudices, lack of technology, and vaccine prioritization lists that didn’t include them....
WOMEN'S HEALTH
speaker.gov

Pelosi Remarks at Photo Opportunity With His Excellency Yair Lapid, Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, State of Israel

Washington, D.C. – Speaker Nancy Pelosi held a photo opportunity today with His Excellency Yair Lapid, Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Israel, ahead of a bipartisan leadership meeting. Below are the Speaker’s remarks:. Speaker Pelosi. Good afternoon, and it is a good afternoon...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Birmingham Star

(COP15) A remarkable comeback for wildlife in China

KUNMING, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- Several rare wildlife species whose populations had dwindled over the years, with some on the edge of extinction, have made a remarkable comeback across China. There have been frequent newspaper reports of sightings of rare wild animals, including wild Asian elephants roaming around human settlements...
CHINA

Comments / 0

Community Policy