CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Global Payments CEO Says Open to Big Deals Again

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

ATLANTA (Reuters) - Global Payments Inc CEO Jeff Sloan said in an interview he would be open to a large acquisition again, two years after acquiring peer TSYS in a $21.5 billion all-stock deal, while continuing to chase small bolt-on purchases to bolster growth. "I certainly see deals as big...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
dailyhodl.com

Coinbase CEO Unveils Crypto Regulation Proposals, Says They Can Ensure US Remains Global Financial Leader

Coinbase chief executive officer Brian Armstrong is circulating a crypto regulation proposal that he believes will ensure that the US remains a global financial leader. The exchange is launching the Digital Asset Policy Proposal (dApp) to anticipate the evolution of a blockchain-driven and decentralized internet and the emergence of cryptocurrencies as a new asset class.
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Global Payments Fintech SumUp Acquires US Payments and Marketing Platform, Fivestars

the London-headquartered payments service provider with more than 2,800 employees across three continents, confirms its acquisition of Fivestars, which is one of America’s largest two-sided local commerce networks that “combines a marketing platform with integrated payments.”. SumUp has reportedly paid $317 million for the acquisition (in a mix of...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Wirex: Mastering the Global Cryptocurrency Payment Opportunity

Cryptocurrencies are gaining more attention from consumers and businesses today, with businesses analyzing how virtual currencies could address their payments needs. Businesses looking to go global are particularly interested in them as they search for solutions that can help them ease the pain points associated with cross-border B2B payments. Several challenges still must be addressed before cross-border digital currencies can be supported at scale, according to Pavel Matveev, CEO of multicurrency digital wallet and money transfer service Wirex.
MARKETS
thepaypers.com

PhonePOS expands in Hungary with Global Payments Europe

Germany-based information technology company Rubean and Global Payments Europe (GPE) have announced successfully expanding Rubean's PhonePOS core business for small and mobile merchants in Hungary. GPE is a subsidiary of payment technology and software solutions provider Global Payments. Rubean is currently growing its mobile point-of-sale terminal solution PhonePOS, which was...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ceo#Software#Credit Card#Reuters#Tsys#Global Payments#Mineraltree#Holdings Inc
finextra.com

Till Payments raises $80m for global expansion

Australia's Till Payments has raised US$80 million to fuel international expansion, beginning with North America. Avenir Growth, Woodson Capital, Akuna Capital and Regal Funds Management joined the Series C funding round for Till. Founded in 2012, the firm promises to take the complexity out of payments with single-source solutions that...
MARKETS
cdcgamingreports.com

Focus on Global Payments: Global Payments touts its cashless gaming

Global Payments says it is head-and-shoulders above the competition when it comes to cashless gaming. The reason: Cashless gaming isn’t always seamless and doesn’t work as well as it should in the casino industry because firms piece together technologies from a variety of companies. Instead, Global Payments has built its...
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
The Motley Fool

Is Recent IPO Stock Warby Parker a Buy?

Warby Parker has strong name recognition and strong customer retention. There are many growth drivers for the business, both internal and external. There are also risks. For example, the company isn't profitable yet. There have been a record number of IPOs so far in 2021, far beyond what you might...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Morgan Stanley fattens profit by $1 billion as investment banking revenue jumps

Morgan Stanley on Thursday said its third-quarter net income rose to $3.7 billion or $1.98 a share, from $2.7 billion, or $1.66 a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $14.8 billion from $11.7 billion a year ago. Analysts expected the investment bank to earn $1.69 a share on revenue of $13.93 billion. Chairman and CEO James P. Gorman said Morgan Stanley "delivered another very strong quarter, with robust revenues and improved efficiency" with a return on producing a return on average tangible common shareholders' equity (ROTCE) of 20%, highlighted by its "standout performance" in its investment bank and record net new assets of $135 billion in wealth management. The firm's investment banking revenue rose about 68% to $2.85 billion from $1.7 billion. Shares of Morgan Stanley rose 1.8% in pre-market trades. The stock is up 43.8% this year, compared to a gain of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

Bank of America profit boosted by reserve release

Bank of America said Thursday its third-quarter earnings rose to $7.7 billion, or 85 cents a share, from $4.9 billion, or 51 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Revenue increased to $22.8 billion from $20.3 billion. Net interest income rose 10% to $11.1 billion. The bank released $1.1 billion in reserves to its bottom line, driven primarily by asset quality improvements. A survey of analysts by FactSet estimated earnings of 71 cents a share on revenue of $21.68 billion and net interest income of $10.6 billion. CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank results were "strong" as the economy continued to improve and its businesses regained the organic customer growth momentum seen before the pandemic. The stock rose 2% in pre-market trades. Shares of Bank of America are up 42.3% in 2021, compared to a rise of 16.2% by the S&P 500.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MarketWatch

IHS Holding IPO priced at the bottom of the expected range, as company raised $378 million

Shares of IHS Holding Ltd. is set to go public Thursday, as the shares telecommunications infrastructure operator said overnight that it's initial public offering priced at $21 a share, at the bottom of the expected range of between $21 and $24 a share. The company raised $378.0 million as it sold 18.0 million shares in the IPO. The company had previously said selling shareholders were planning to sell 4.5 million shares in the IPO, but that wasn't part of the pricing announcement. With 328.05 million shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing values the company at...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

JPM CEO Jamie Dimon says market too focused on supply chains

JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon on Wednesday said Wall Street is losing sight of the big picture of an economic rebound with a current fixation on supply chain disruptions. "There's not one company I know that is not working aggressively to fix their supply chain issues," Dimon told analysts on the firm's quarterly earnings call. "I doubt we'll be talking about supply chain stuff in a year. I just think we're focusing on it too much and it's simply dampening a fairly good economy. It's not reversing a fairly good economy." Dimon said credit card and debit card spending is up, the consumer sector remains healthy and the economy is growing by 4%-5%.
MARKETS
pymnts

Sunday CEO Says QR Code Payments End Game is Making Cost of Payments Free for Restaurants

When it comes to consumer payments, table-service restaurants are far behind their own industry and many others too. Simply put, restaurant payments often look and happen the same as they did decades ago. Consumers wait for a server to bring the bill, then wait for them to come back and pick up the customer’s credit card, and then wait again for them to return the customer’s card to sign and leave a tip.
RESTAURANTS
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy