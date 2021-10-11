Drag Race: Watch An 1,100-Horsepower, Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Take On A Supercharged Kawasaki H2R On The Drag Strip
The team at ‘Carwow’ brought a Lamborghini Huracan to the drag strip for a series of straight-line races. Instead of pitting it against another car from its segment, they brought in a superbike to take it on. This superbike is a Kawasaki H2R that comes with a supercharged engine and boasts of a better power-to-ratio. This is despite the fact that the Lamborghini Huracan is far from stock and makes over 1,000 horses. Which of these beasts do you think will win?www.topspeed.com
Comments / 0