Drag Race: Watch An 1,100-Horsepower, Twin-Turbo Lamborghini Huracan Take On A Supercharged Kawasaki H2R On The Drag Strip

This garage built Mustang boasts a potent blower and big power. The first-generation Ford Mustang has been used in every build, from restored highway cruisers to fully built customized hotrods. This pension for all things aftermarket comes from the incredible abundance of the Ford Mustang, which sold over a million cars in its first year. Of course, that made the 1964-1969 Mustang the perfect candidate for budget builds because of its easy access, low cost, and high parts availability. As far as classic cars go, the Ford Mustang is, by far, the most versatile, which is proudly represented by this example of one of America’s favorite pony cars.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO