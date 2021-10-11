CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander Schallenberg sworn in as Austria chancellor after Sebastian Kurz quits amid corruption inquiry

By Stephanie Halasz, CNN
Cover picture for the articleAlexander Schallenberg was named Austria's new chancellor on Monday after his predecessor, Sebastian Kurz, resigned abruptly amid a corruption scandal. Former foreign minister Schallenberg was sworn in by President Alexander Van der Bellen at the Hofburg palace in Vienna. Schallenberg, 52, is a career diplomat and a close ally of the former chancellor.

