While this elegance and improvement of the company continues, their disregard to the already existing and loyal customers is infuriating. They have completely ignored continuous feedback regarding their previous line, they have yet to include a simple camera shutter control, they just send bonus gifts and presents to reviewing companies just to turn a blind eye on the mistreatment and unfairness of it all. Do not buy these watches. You will eventually have issues with them and never get a solution.

LIFESTYLE ・ 3 DAYS AGO