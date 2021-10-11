CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Wiz Raises $250 Million, Values Israeli Cyber Firm at $6 Billion

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 4 days ago

JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israeli cybersecurity startup Wiz said on Monday it had raised $250 million in a private funding round that values the company at $6 billion. Wiz, established in 2020, completed a $350 million financing round this year that had valued the cloud security platform at $1.7 billion. Wiz...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Company Behind Tether 'Token' Fined $41M by US Regulators

The company behind a digital token called Tether has agreed to pay $41 million to settle charges that it misled investors for years by falsely claiming its token was fully backed at all times by U.S. dollars and other fiat currencies. The company behind a digital token called Tether has...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aris Water sets IPO terms, to raise up to $318 million

Aris Water Solutions Inc. has set terms for its initial public offering, in which the profitable Texas-based water handling and recycling company is looking to raise up to $317.7 million. The company said it is offering 17.65 million Class A shares in the IPO, which is expected to price between $16 and $18 a share. With a total of 19.42 million Class A shares and 34.08 million Class B shares expected to be outstanding after the IPO, the pricing could value the company at up to $963.0 million. The stock is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "ARIS." Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are the lead underwriters. The company recorded net income of $7.4 million on revenue of $102.8 million during the six months ended June 30, after a net loss of $1.3 million on revenue of $84.1 million in the same period a year ago. The company is looking to go public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 6.7% over the past three months, while the S&P 500 has eased 0.2%.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
theblockcrypto.com

Charting platform TradingView raises $298 million at $3 billion valuation

Charting and investing platform TradingView has raised $298 million in a round led by Tiger Global Management, as first reported by Bloomberg. The raise values TradingView at $3 billion. The London-based company had raised a little over $40 million prior to its latest capital injection, with its last raise coming in May 2018.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Howard Schultz
Person
Bernard Arnault
techstartups.com

Cannabis e-commerce tech startup Dutchie raises $350 million at a $3.75 billion valuation

About three years ago, CBDs and cannabis startups were dominating the headlines. Then about a year ago, investors pulled back from the space and set their sights on cryptocurrency and NFTS. However, that does not mean the CBD space is dead. Cannabis startups continue to thrive. One of those startups is Dutchie, a Bend, Oregon-based tech startup that provides an all-in-one technology platform that powers dispensary operations.
BEND, OR
wsau.com

Corporate travel startup TripActions raises $275 million, valued at $7.25 billion

(Reuters) – U.S. corporate travel and expense tech startup TripActions on Wednesday said it raised $275 million at a valuation of $7.25 billion, its second major fund raising event announced this year. TripActions made a strong comeback from a sharp downturn in business due to the coronavirus pandemic last year...
TRAVEL
The Jewish Press

New Israeli Unicorn ‘Hi-Bob’ Values at $1.65B

The Israeli human resources technology company Hi-Bob has become a unicorn worth about $1.65 billion, the Hebrew-language Calcalist reported Tuesday. The “Bob” HR system developed by the firm helps companies manage its employees at all stages of their workday, from management of vacation days, options in the company and even an exit arrangement.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Insight Partners#Israeli#Reuters#Sequoia Capital#Index Ventures#Salesforce#Cyberstarts
Coinspeaker

Crypto Venture Firm Paradigm Looking to Raise $1.5 Billion

Crypto venture firm Paradigm is planning for getting fresh funding weighing anywhere between $1.25 billion and $1.5 billion. As per the latest developments, crypto venture capital firm Paradigm is looking to raise $1.5 billion for startup investments. On Monday, October 11, CoinDesk reported the news first by citing an investor deck.
MARKETS
bloomberglaw.com

Three Firms Help Launch $1 Billion Music Rights Firm HarbourView

Morgan Stanley alum Sherrese Clarke Soares behind HarbourView. DLA Piper and Sidley Austin are advising HarbourView Equity Partners, a new global alternative asset manager launched by entertainment and media investor Sherrese Clarke Soares, whose mantra is “content is queen.”. Paul, Weiss said it is advising Apollo Global Management, Inc., Apollo...
BUSINESS
Coinspeaker

Bitfury Bitcoin Mining Firm Plans to Go Public with Billion Pound Value

Headquartered in the Netherlands but legally based in the UK, Bitfury is reportedly considering listing in either London or Amsterdam. Bitfury, a leading Bitcoin mining company, plans to go public in the largest crypto valuation in Europe, according to The Telegraph. The security and infrastructure Bitcoin blockchain provider is seeking advice from Deloitte over a potential public listing within the next 12 months. The aforementioned Telegraph report describes the proposed initiative as having a “price tag in the billions of pounds.”
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Starbucks
theblockcrypto.com

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic raises $60 million in Series C funding

Blockchain analytics firm Elliptic has raised $60 million in a Series C funding round. The round was led by cybersecurity-focused venture capital firm Evolution Equity Partners, with participation from SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Existing investors AlbionVC, Digital Currency Group, Wells Fargo Strategic Capital, SBI Group, Octopus Ventures, SignalFire, and Paladin...
MARKETS
crowdfundinsider.com

Crypto-Asset Risk Management Firm Elliptic Raises $60 Million Series C

As digital assets become more popular with institutional investors, the need for institutional-like services rises. Elliptic, a firm that offers crypto-asset risk management services, is reporting a C Series funding round of $60 million to expand its team globally while accelerating R&D. According to a release, the funding round was...
MARKETS
cryptonews.com

Bitfury Is Said To Be Valued 'In Billions' as IPO Rumors Reemerge

Another round of speculations about a possible initial public offering (IPO) of the major blockchain infrastructure and software solution provider Bitfury just reached the market. The company, which is also a major player in the Bitcoin (BTC) mining business, has selected the international consultancy Deloitte to support its efforts, The...
MARKETS
svdaily.com

BetterUp Scores $300 Million, Valued at $4.7 Billion

SAN FRANCISCO — BetterUp, a provider of virtual professional coaching for large businesses, has closed $300 million in Series E fundraise. This round brings the company’s valuation to $4.7 billion and total funding to $600 million, making BetterUp the largest mental health and coaching company in the world. The round...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
TechCrunch

Indian cloud kitchen startup Rebel Foods valued at $1.4 billion in $175 million fundraise

The 10-year-old Indian startup said on Thursday it has raised $175 million in its Series F financing round that valued it at $1.4 billion, up from about $800 million last year. Qatar Investment Authority, sovereign wealth fund of the State of Qatar, led the financing round with participation from existing investors Coatue and Evolvence. Rebel Foods also counts Sequoia Capital India and Goldman Sachs among its investors.
ECONOMY
investing.com

AutoStore's Oslo IPO plan values robotics firm at up to $12 billion

OSLO (Reuters) -Robotics firm AutoStore said on Friday its planned stock market listing could value the SoftBank-backed company at up to 103 billion Norwegian crowns ($12.0 billion), making it the biggest in Norway for two decades. AutoStore announced plans on Sept. 28 for an initial public offering (IPO) to take...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy