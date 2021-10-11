CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Dave Grohl embraces role as ‘The Storyteller’

By DAVID BAUDER, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — It’s hard to think of a current musician so universally accepted into the rock ‘n’ roll fraternity as Dave Grohl. The Foo Fighters frontman dines regularly with Paul McCartney. He wrote and recorded a pandemic-era song with Mick Jagger. Joan Jett read bedtime stories to his daughters. He formed a group with Led Zeppelin bassist John Paul Jones. He hosted a party for AC/DC with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band as surprise entertainers.

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Paul McCartney Just Revealed Why The Beatles Really Broke Up

The Beatles are one of the most influential and enduring bands of all time, yet they were only together for eight years. In 1970, the Beatles officially broke up, and the band never got back together. Over the years, John Lennon's wife Yoko Ono has often been blamed for the breakup, as well as Paul McCartney. But, in a new interview, McCartney clarified that Lennon was the one who initially left the band—something Lennon himself also shared when he was alive.
MUSIC
Variety

Mick Jagger Gets Snarky About Paul McCartney’s ‘Blues Cover Band’ Dig at Stones’ L.A. Show

At the first of two Los Angeles-area concerts Thursday, Mick Jagger reeled off a list of celebrities, real and imagined, whom he said were attending the Rolling Stones’ opening night at SoFi Stadium. And a remark about Paul McCartney left some fans puzzled, but others laughing, depending on how closely they’d been following music news this week — and, specifically, following fresh developments in the now-55-year-old Stones/Beatles rivalry. “There’s so many celebrities here tonight,” Jagger said early in the show. “Megan Fox is here, she’s lovely. Lady Gaga. Kirk Douglas. Paul McCartney is here; he’s going to help us — he’s...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Fun 104.3

Dave Grohl Upset Dentist by Drumming With His Teeth

Dave Grohl recalled how he was kicked out of a dental surgery after demonstrating how he played drums using his teeth. The incident took place when he was young, before he could afford a kit to play properly. He developed his own technique for learning rhythms in his mouth, along with using the pillows on his bed as stand-in drums and cymbals.
MUSIC
The Buzz Adams Morning Show

What Is Dave Grohl Whispering in Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’?

What is Dave Grohl actually saying in the whispery vocal section of Foo Fighters' "Everlong"?. The enduring rock song's moody instrumental break — you know the one, when the music suddenly goes quiet and Grohl, muffled and practically indecipherable, recites what sounds like a string of multitracked poems — has long been mysterious for rock fans, at least in what the Foo Fighters bandleader is uttering.
MUSIC
MusicRadar.com

Dave Grohl drums along to Nirvana's Smells Like Teen Spirit during The Storyteller live event

His day job might mean that we see less of Dave Grohl the drummer these days, but that doesn’t mean he won’t take any opportunity he can to jump back behind the kit. That’s exactly what happened at New York Town Hall during his promotional tour for new book, Dave Grohl: The Storyteller, as he jumped on the drums for a rare, intimate performance of Nirvana’s biggest hit, Smells Like Teen Spirit.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kurt Cobain
Person
Paul Mccartney
Person
Krist Novoselic
Person
Joan Jett
Person
Tom Petty
Person
Mick Jagger
Person
Dave Grohl
thewoodyshow.com

Dave Grohl Is Reading A Bedtime Story For CBeebies

He'll be reading two stories, one of which was based off The Beatles song "Octopus's Garden" and was written by the band's drummer Ringo Starr. The story “follows five children on a magical journey through the Octopus’s garden. The playful Octopus takes them on a wondrous underwater adventure, riding on the backs of turtles, playing pirates in a sunken city and sheltering from a storm in the octopus’s cave.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
wirx.com

There's a fire within his soul: Dave Grohl volunteers to drum for ABBA

If the ABBA comeback needs a drummer, then look no further than Dave Grohl. Last month, the Swedish pop icons announced plans for their first new album in 40 years, and released a pair of new songs: “I Still Have Faith in You” and “Don’t Shut Me Down.” The news was very exciting for Grohl, who, one might say, has been brokenhearted — blue, even — since they day ABBA parted.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Chris Stapleton Howls, Tom Morello Shreds in Dark New Song ‘The War Inside’

Tom Morello recruited a slew of A-list guests for his new solo album The Atlas Underground, from Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder to Mike Posner and Bring Me the Horizon. He also tapped into the country music world, enlisting Chris Stapleton for the track “The War Inside.” Both the song and the LP are out now. “The War Inside” opens with the Rage Against the Machine guitarist’s signature tone, a flurry of staccato high-pitched notes that subsides to reveal Stapleton’s earthy vocal. “I can’t leave when I want to/I can’t see when the sun’s gonna shine,” he sings, leading up to...
MUSIC
femalefirst.co.uk

Dave Grohl 'hangs out' with Lemmy

Dave Grohl often "talks to" friends who have passed away over the years and "hangs out" with the spirit of Lemmy. Dave Grohl "hangs out" with the spirit of Lemmy. The Foo Fighters frontman admitted he often "talks to" friends who have passed away over the years, including the Motorhead frontman - who died in 2015 - and claimed he can often feel his pal's presence when he's driving.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Storyteller#Rock Bands#Hard Rock#Ac Dc
thewoodyshow.com

Tenacious D Discuss Working With Dave Grohl, Being Influenced By Nirvana

Nirvana's seminal album Nevermind celebrated its 30th birthday on September 24, and another iconic album that Dave Grohl played drums on turned 20 the following day: Tenacious D's self-titled debut. Consequence of Sound chatted with Jack Black and Kyle Gass about Nirvana's legacy and their friendship with Grohl. Black revealed...
MUSIC
92.9 THE LAKE

Dave Grohl’s ‘Ethical Crisis’ Over Stadium Rock

Dave Grohl looked back on feeling “conflicted” when Nirvana became a stadium rock band, even though he’d rejected the concept from the earliest part of his career. In an interview about his upcoming memoir The Storyteller, published on Oct. 5, the Foo Fighters leader told the BBC he’d come to terms with the concept of playing giant shows when he came back to the idea of sharing.
MUSIC
wfav951.com

Dave Grohl Discusses Writing About Kurt Cobain

Out now is Dave Grohl's autobiography, The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music. Grohl, who hunkered down to write the book during the pandemic, touches upon all aspects of his life and career, sharing personal recollections about Nirvana, Foo Fighters, David Bowie, Joan Jett, Iggy Pop, Paul McCartney, Tom Petty, AC/DC, and many more.
MUSIC
Times-Herald

Dave Grohl: 'I had some kind of musical PTSD'

Foo Fighters lead singer Dave Grohl says the band is better than ever and recalls the anguish he went through after the death of his Nirvana bandmate Kurt Cobain. (Oct. 5) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive:...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
KEYT

Grohl’s ‘Storyteller’ reveals long list of famous friends

NEW YORK (AP) — With a laugh, Dave Grohl calls himself “the labrador of rock ’n’ roll.” Who doesn’t like labs? And in the rock world, few current artists have been so accepted into the fraternity so completely as the Foo Fighters frontman. He dines with Paul McCartney, records with Mick Jagger, has Joan Jett tell his kids bedroom stories. Grohl thinks the connection has something to do with all of them starting out as fans, devoting themselves to music because it fills a need in their souls. Grohl took time during the pandemic to write “The Storyteller,” which tells of friends famous and not so famous. The book is out Tuesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1029thebuzz.com

Dave Grohl Drums Along To Nirvana Classic At NYC Book Event

Dave Grohl thrilled fans with a mini-concert on October 5th at Manhattan's Town Hall. Ultimate Classic Rock reported Grohl, who was promoting his new memoir The Storyteller – Tales Of Life And Music, played drums along to Nirvana's classic Nevermind track “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” as well as acoustic readings of his Foo Fighters gems “My Hero” and “Everlong.”
ROCK MUSIC
101wkqx.com

Dave Grohl’s new book arrives tomorrow!

Is there anything Dave Grohl can’t do?! His latest endeavor as a writer has is coming to fruition tomorrow with the release of his first book, The Storyteller. <3 Lauren. THE STORYTELLER has finally provided Dave with the opportunity to shed some light on the fascinating life he has led while living out his dreams. From teaching himself to drum on pillows to leaving high school to tour European clubs and squats at 18 years old, his years in Nirvana and decades in Foo Fighters, playing with Tom Petty on Saturday Night Live, jamming with Iggy Pop, swing dancing with AC/DC and the Preservation Hall Jazz Band, having Paul McCartney over for a visit, bedtime stories with Joan Jett or a chance meeting with Little Richard, to the simple pleasures of family life…Dave shares his amazing world with readers while poignantly touching on the impact that his friends, bandmates, and family have had on him throughout the years.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy