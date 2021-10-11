Washington state schools using historic amount of federal aid to operate during pandemic

Over the past year, Washington state schools have received a historic amount in federal funding to weather the expenses of educating kids in a pandemic. Already, some of it — around 13% of the roughly $2.6 billion — has been put to work in schools. In Seattle, 104 new school workers walk hallways, monitoring quarantine rooms and taking on lunchtime supervision duties. A few miles to the south, at Highline Public Schools, each campus now has its own counselor.