CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

The Week Ahead: Delta, debt and addressing deacceleration doubts

Columbian
 5 days ago

Infections of the COVID-19 delta variant may have crested. The debt ceiling showdown on Capitol Hill may have been delayed. Now, investors turn their attention to quarterly financial results. It has been a turbulent third quarter. The rise of delta in July and August tamped down consumer appetites for travel...

www.columbian.com

Comments / 0

Related
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower, but post a modest gain for the week

Gold futures settled lower on Friday, pressured by strength in Treasury yields and U.S. benchmark stock indexes, but prices still saw a modest gain for the week, the strongest advance in six weeks. Gold gave back most of its gain for the week on Friday, "with investors choosing the racier equity markets over the haven asset," said Fawad Razaqzada, market analyst at ThinkMarkets. The metal "remains stuck inside its existing ranges as investors wonder whether bond yields and the dollar will resume higher," with the Federal Reserve seen tapering its bond purchases program in mid-November or mid-December," he said. "Other investors will be happy to buy the dips as the metal is considered to be a good hedge against inflation." December gold declined by $29.60, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $1,768.30 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract rose 0.6% for the week, the biggest weekly rise since the week ended Sept. 3, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

Fed officials lean towards stimulus pullback as soon as November

Unless the US economic situation changes dramatically, Federal Reserve officials are leaning towards cutting back on monetary stimulus as soon as November, according to a central bank document released Wednesday. The date when the Fed will pull back on its monthly bond purchases has been a closely watched topic for months, and the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) last month indicated the time could come "soon." The minutes of the FOMC meeting released Wednesday showed officials speaking positively of plans to begin cutting back on the bond purchases as soon as after their next meeting scheduled for November and end it by mid-2022. Officials indicated that "provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be appropriate," according to the minutes.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Debts#Social Infrastructure#Capitol Hill#The Federal Reserve#Chinese#Factset Research#Fed
AFP

Food and rent prices drive US inflation spike in September

The US inflation spike is not over, according to government data released Wednesday that showed prices for food and rents increasing in the world's largest economy last month, underscoring the complications Washington policymakers face as they guide the country's bounceback from the pandemic. Whether the inflation spike will prove persistent has divided economists in recent months. 
BUSINESS
AFP

US economy almost ready for less stimulus, Fed official says

The United States is nearly ready for the central bank to pull back on its stimulus, and the high inflation may soon retreat, a Federal Reserve official said Tuesday. The Fed last month signaled it would "soon" be ready to begin the process of ending its massive monthly purchases of bonds and other securities intended to help the country weather the Covid-19 downturn. In a speech to the Institute of International Finance, Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the world's largest economy was nearing completion of the "substantial further progress" test the central bank has set to determine when to back off its stimulus policies. "I myself believe that the 'substantial further progress' standard has more than been met with regard to our price-stability mandate and has all but been met with regard to our employment mandate," Clarida said.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
101 WIXX

Yellen: World Bank should address climate finance, debt vulnerabilities

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The World Bank should plan to double its mobilized private climate finance by 2025 and, along with the International Monetary Fund, strengthen efforts to address debt vulnerabilities, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Susan Heavey and Kanishka Singh; editing by...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Fed officials: Bond purchases could end by middle of 2022

Federal Reserve officials agreed at their last meeting that if the economy continued to improve, they could start reducing their monthly bond purchases as soon as next month and bring them to an end by the middle of 2022. The discussion was revealed in the minutes of the Fed’s Sept. 21-22 meeting, released Wednesday. Fed officials also said that the taper itself could begin in the middle of November or December. “Participants generally assessed that, provided that the economic recovery remained broadly on track, a gradual tapering process that concluded around the middle of next year would likely be...
BUSINESS
abc27 News

US wholesale prices rose record 8.6% over 12 months

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation at the wholesale level rose 8.6% in September compared to a year ago, the largest advance since the 12-month change was first calculated in 2010. The Labor Department reported Thursday that the monthly increase in its producer price index, which measures inflationary pressures before they reach consumers, was 0.5% for September […]
BUSINESS
Miami Herald

Delta, debt and investor doubts: Hang on for the fourth quarter

Infections of the COVID-19 delta variant may have crested. The debt ceiling showdown on Capitol Hill likely has been delayed. Now, investors turn their attention to quarterly financial results. It has been a turbulent third quarter. The rise of delta in July and August tamped down consumer appetites for travel...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

A Look Into Delta Air Lines Debt

Shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) moved higher by 4.63% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Delta Air Lines has. Delta Air Lines's Debt. Based on Delta Air Lines's financial statement as of July 14,...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy