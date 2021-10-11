Textile Building’s Addition and Gut Renovation Progresses at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown South, Manhattan

Construction has topped out on the two-story addition on the Textile Building, a 16-story commercial building at 295 Fifth Avenue in Midtown South, Manhattan. Designed by Studios Architecture and developed by Tribeca Investment Group, PGIM Real Estate, and Meadow Partners, the $350 million project involves the expansion and gut renovation of the 100-year-old structure, which is located between East 30th and East 31st Streets, a short walk to the Empire State Building. CBRE is handling marketing of the 700,000 square feet of updated office space.