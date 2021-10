Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. There are a lot of reasons to be bullish on Ethereum. Currently trading at a 45% premium when compared to its September lows, the altcoin leader witnessed an organic rally after rebounding from its $2,700-levels. The word ‘organic’ has been used because the rally was not triggered by any hype or a sudden surge in volumes. Instead, by steady buying at key levels post some minor market drawdowns.

COMMODITIES & FUTURE ・ 18 HOURS AGO