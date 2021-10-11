CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Venango County, PA

2021 Halloween Guide for Venango County and Surrounding Areas

By Aly Delp
explore venango
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA look at this year’s Halloween festivities and trick-or-treat schedules for Venango County and surrounding areas. Dating back 2,000 years to the Celtic festival of Samhain, Halloween is an ancient tradition associated with images of witches, ghosts, and vampires. Today, Halloween has evolved into a celebration characterized by child-friendly activities like trick-or-treating, carving pumpkins into jack-o’-lanterns, and dressing in costumes.

explorevenango.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Former President Clinton remains hospitalized after infection

Former President Bill Clinton remains in a Southern California hospital after being admitted Tuesday to treat a non-COVID-related infection. Former first lady Hillary Clinton was seen leaving the hospital alone Friday. It's unclear when the 42nd president will be released. Lilia Luciano reports.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Utica, PA
State
Pennsylvania State
County
Venango County, PA
City
Cooperstown, PA
City
Sligo, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Corsica, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Venango County, PA
Government
NBC News

Chinese crew arrives at new space station for historic six-month mission

BEIJING — Three astronauts entered China’s space station for a six-month mission, setting to work Saturday after successfully docking aboard their Shenzhou-13 spacecraft. The astronauts, two men and a woman, were seen floating around the module before speaking via a live-streamed video. They pledged to do their best in carrying out their missions as the country moves toward completing the new orbiting outpost.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Party#Halloween Costume#A Haunted House#Vandalism#Celtic#Nationwide Insurance
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy