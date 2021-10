What a way to spend the weekend – watching Danny Willett comfortably hold off the tide of strong challengers to win the Dunhill Links at the Home of Golf. With the windbreakers and bobble hats now stored for another year, we head off to warmer climates this week with the Open de Espana in Madrid. With a number of big names reporting for European Tour duty, including defending champion and World No 1 Jon Rahm, I have managed to whittle it down to just three of the best value picks. But first…

GOLF ・ 11 DAYS AGO