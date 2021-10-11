CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Venus, PA

Police Investigating Burglary in Venus Area

By Aly Delp
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePINEGROVE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Franklin-based State Police are currently investigating a burglary that took place late last week in the Venus area. Around 2:59 p.m. on Friday, October 8, Franklin-based State Police were dispatched to the 100 block of Marsh Lane in Pinegrove Township, Venango County, for a report of a burglary at a residence belonging to a known 55-year-old male victim from Venus after the victim discovered the front door of the residence was open.

