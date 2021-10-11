Have You Not Done This to Yourself?
In verses nine through thirteen of Jeremiah 2, God made it clear that He was not happy with those men who had been charged with shepherding the people of Israel because they were mixing idol worship with the worship of the one true God. Obviously, God would not, could not, should not stand for that. Thus, God identified Himself as the One True Living God, the Creator of the universe. He then promised them discipline and chastisement for this shocking act of absolute folly and rebellion in seeking satisfaction and fulfillment in anything other than Him.www.jacksonvilleprogress.com
Comments / 0