Have You Not Done This to Yourself?

By Pastor Steve Ellison
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn verses nine through thirteen of Jeremiah 2, God made it clear that He was not happy with those men who had been charged with shepherding the people of Israel because they were mixing idol worship with the worship of the one true God. Obviously, God would not, could not, should not stand for that. Thus, God identified Himself as the One True Living God, the Creator of the universe. He then promised them discipline and chastisement for this shocking act of absolute folly and rebellion in seeking satisfaction and fulfillment in anything other than Him.

Jacksonville Daily Progress

The Passing of Cousin Bertha Gives Us an Opportunity (A Tribute)

Everyone needs a Cousin Bertha; everyone should be a Cousin Bertha. I would not be the man I am today without her influence on my life. Last week, my 88-year old Cousin Bertha Williams of Cuney, Texas, left this Earth a little dimmer with her passing. For the last 30...
CUNEY, TX
Herald-Press

RELIGION: Have you not done this to yourself?

