Have You Not Done This to Yourself?

You can only change or control yourself. This includes your partners, parents, siblings, and colleagues so if you are trying to push a square peg in a round hole that energy will rocket through your body and straight to the brain in negative energy. The world is going to change, you need a practice of a calm mind and being grateful for where you are today. If you can do this now, and when the world is changing around you it will not affect you as much. You will be fluid with the changes like the ocean and moving up and down and on repeat. Already, I can sense the people reading this have calmed. Give yourself permission to release control and move into gratitude. Your mind, body, and spirit thanks you.

MENTAL HEALTH ・ 11 DAYS AGO