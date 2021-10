While the standard of your turkey may not make or break your Thanksgiving, a succulent, crispy-skinned showpiece will certainly gain you a lot of admiration from your guests, especially if you’re looking to establish yourself as the undisputed best Thanksgiving host in the group. Obviously, roasting is the most popular preparation for turkey. However, no matter how you choose to cook your bird, whether roasting, grilling or deep-fat frying, ensuring your turkey ticks all the boxes requires that you cook the turkey at the right temperature, for the correct duration and in a pan designed for the job. Turkey roasting pans come...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO