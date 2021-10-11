"Because of Anita" podcast explores historical significance of Anita Hill's 1991 testimony

Bobby and Cheryl Love talk their book, "The Redemption of Bobby Love," and Bobby discusses his childhood and how it shaped him. Sashika Baunchand and Dana Winbush discuss the Baton Rouge Community Street Team and what exactly they do to help prevent crime in the community. Anita Hill speaks on her experience with gender violence and her new book, "Believing: Our Thirty Year Journey to End Gender Violence."

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 9 DAYS AGO