"Because of Anita" podcast explores historical significance of Anita Hill's 1991 testimony

CBS News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first public conversation between Anita Hill (who accused Judge Clarence Thomas of sexual harassment in front of his Supreme Court nominating committee) and Christine Blasey Ford (who testified about sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh) is featured in a new podcast, "Because of Anita." Co-hosts Cindi Leive and Salamishah Tillet join "CBS Mornings" to discuss their revealing interview.

Related
wamc.org

Anita Hill - Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence

Thirty years ago, Anita Hill faced down an all-male, all-white Senate Judiciary Committee, led by then-Senator Joe Biden, to testify that her boss, Supreme Court Justice nominee Clarence Thomas, had sexually harassed her. Her new book is: "Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence." Joe talks to people on...
Tulsa World

Throwback Tulsa: Anita Hill testifies against Clarence Thomas 30 years ago today

On this day in 1991, Anita Hill, a University of Oklahoma law professor, accused Clarence Thomas, a Supreme Court nominee, of sexual harassment in testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee. Thomas reappeared before the panel to denounce the proceedings as a “high-tech lynching.” His nomination was confirmed by the committee...
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Anita Hill urges us all to battle gender violence

Anita Hill didn’t care if President Joe Biden apologized or not, but she found his aversion to doing so rather dramatic. This is one anecdote from her new book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence.”. “Women are often told to accept an apology for bad and even brutal...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anita Hill
Person
Christine Blasey Ford
Person
Clarence Thomas
Person
Brett Kavanaugh
WABE

Anita Hill on her new book, ongoing fight to end gender violence

Years before the Me Too movement, in 1991, Anita Hill testified that the then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her. On Wednesday’s edition of “Closer Look.” Hill, a longtime lawyer and educator, discussed her historic testimony, her ongoing fight to end gender-based violence and her new book, “Believing: Our Thirty-Year Journey to End Gender Violence.”
wrkf.org

Wednesday, October 6th: Bobby and Cheryl Love, Sashika Baunchand, Dana Winbush, Anita Hill

Bobby and Cheryl Love talk their book, "The Redemption of Bobby Love," and Bobby discusses his childhood and how it shaped him. Sashika Baunchand and Dana Winbush discuss the Baton Rouge Community Street Team and what exactly they do to help prevent crime in the community. Anita Hill speaks on her experience with gender violence and her new book, "Believing: Our Thirty Year Journey to End Gender Violence."
#Historical Significance
CBS News

Sotomayor says Supreme Court adjusted argument format partly over interruptions of female justices

Washington — Justice Sonia Sotomayor revealed Wednesday that studies showing female justices were interrupted more often by their male colleagues had a "great impact on the dynamic on my court" and led to changes in oral arguments. She also lamented that professional diversity among the nine members of the court is "sorely missing," particularly after the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg last year.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Liberal Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor says court changed rules so justices speak one at a time because the women were interrupted at twice the rate of the men

Liberal Justice Sonia Sotomayor said that the Supreme Court had implemented a new system of oral arguments because the men were talking over the women too much. During virtual oral arguments of the pandemic, the high court implemented a system where justices were each given a turn to ask questions in order of seniority. Before that, justices asked questions in a free-for-all.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

After Trump loss, Anita Hill sees problems and hope for gender and racial justice

Marking the thirty-year anniversary of her historic testimony before Congress, Anita Hill talks to MSNBC’s Ari Melber about the pace of progress for gender and racial justice; her recent conversation with Dr. Blasey Ford; her new book “Believing;” and a broken legal system that undervalues the evidence and experience of women of color.Oct. 11, 2021.
POTUS
Nevada Current

2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions

Policy, politics and progressive commentary   The stakes in one of the most significant Second Amendment cases in U.S. history are high. The Supreme Court’s ruling in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, expected by mid-2022, could declare a New York state restriction on carrying concealed handguns in public places unconstitutional. Such a ruling in favor of […] The post 2nd Amendment case before Supreme Court could topple gun restrictions appeared first on Nevada Current.
Washington Post

Biden’s Supreme Court commission successfully removes pie from sky

President Biden’s Supreme Court reform commission appears to have served its purpose: to delay and take the sting out of a politically divisive issue — court-packing — until emotions can calm down. The commission began releasing its work product late Thursday, publishing a series of draft materials. The materials don’t...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Two Conservative members of Biden's Supreme Court packing commission quit while members are STILL split over whether to add more justices to the bench

President Biden's bipartisan commission studying potential ways to change the Supreme Court lost two of its conservative members on Friday, even as it remained split on the idea of court packing. Caleb Nelson, a law professor at the University of Virginia who clerked for Justice Clarence Thomas, and Jack Goldsmith,...
CONGRESS & COURTS

