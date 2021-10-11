10 Years Later, Dead Rising 2: Off The Record Is The Series At Its Best

The Xbox 360 music game Rocksmith and all of its DLC packs will be delisted from digital storefronts later this week. According to a post over on the Rocksmith website, the music game and its DLC packs will be removed from the Xbox 360 marketplace on October 17th. Of course, if you already own Rocksmith or any of its DLC expansions, you will still be able to download, install, and play any of that content. Ubisoft says in a forum post that if you've purchased Rocksmith and the Rocksmith Disc Import Pack or "any Rocksmith DLC before their delisting, you can continue to play that content on Rocksmith Remastered." Rocksmith DLC will also be "removed from digital storefronts starting in early November" on Xbox One.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO