10 Years Later, Dead Rising 2: Off The Record Is The Series At Its Best
The Dead Rising series has had a long and storied history, to the point where you could ask five different fans which game in the series is their favourite and four of them would likely have a different opinion, the fifth being someone not saying Dead Rising 4 is their favourite. While the troubled Dead Rising 4 wasn’t very good at any point in its life, Dead Rising 2: Off The Record remains fantastic, farcical fun to this day.culturedvultures.com
Comments / 0