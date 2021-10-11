Billy Graham: Angels are real and God has commanded them to watch over us
Question: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. ANSWER: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.www.bgdailynews.com
Comments / 0