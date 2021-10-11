CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Billy Graham: Angels are real and God has commanded them to watch over us

Bowling Green Daily News
 4 days ago

Question: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. ANSWER: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.

www.bgdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
arcamax.com

Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination?

Q: Are angels real or are they only a figment of imagination? – A.S. A: In the late 1800s, a German composer and his sister wrote a musical version of the fairy tale “Hansel and Gretel.” Early in the opera, Hansel and Gretel become lost one night in a dangerous forest. Before they finally fall asleep, they sing their evening prayers, and 14 angels come to surround them and keep them safe throughout the night.
RELIGION
Victoria Advocate

God’s gift to us

The last few weeks have been awful. So many deaths lately. Is it because I am getting older and it just seems that way?. Six deaths in less than two weeks, three from COVID-19, one from old age, one from stroke and one from motorcycle accident. It’s probably not a good sign when you find yourself daily humming several of the funeral tunes.
RELIGION
inspiringtips.com

15 Clear Signs That God Has Not Abandoned You

You are probably in a difficult situation that makes wonder if God has abandoned you. Maybe you have been hurt or wronged by people you trusted, and now you are seeking justice. Or probably you have committed a huge mistake and hurt others, and you think God is angry at you.
RELIGION
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: God points us to His hidden treasure

The latest obsession of my 3-year-old grandson is with pirates. He likes to dress up in his pirate costume, say “Arrgh”, and otherwise act the role. So when I was at his house recently, he and I played as if we were finding hidden treasure. One of us would hide the valuable cache of fake jewels and coins, then the other person would have to look for it. Whenever my grandson hid the treasure for me to find, I have to admit that it wasn’t a very difficult search. He would often linger in the vicinity where he had concealed the precious loot, often glancing in its direction. On top of that, the “clues” he provided me virtually told me exactly where the treasure was located. I tried to pretend I was having a hard time finding it, but he made the search quite easy.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Graham
The Brunswick News

Angels among us

Ellen and Alan Huth are in sync. And it’s no surprise after nearly 50 years of marriage. On a dreary Thursday afternoon, the couple was seated in the reception area of First United Methodist Church in Brunswick. Both were clad in matching shirts emblazoned with the outline of an angel. The Rev. Wright Culpepper, pastor of the church and executive director of the local umbrella charity FaithWorks, joined them.
BRUNSWICK, GA
Bowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: The Bible is the source of all knowledge

QUESTION: I believe the Bible to be the best spiritual book ever written, but my philosophy professor says that the Bible is only one of the spiritual books that give insight into the mind of man. I am a Christian but I don’t know how to debate this subject. Where can I turn for help? – P.M.
RELIGION
Bowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: The Bible speaks of having a pure conscience

QUESTION: My grandmother is always telling me that if I make the wrong choice in life my conscience is going to always be looking over my shoulder. She knows a lot about the Bible, but she said it was up to me to find it. Does the Bible really say something about a person’s conscience? – W.G.
RELIGION
Frontiersman

Why did God give us the book of Proverbs?

In the early 1970’s super absorbent polymer was used commercially for the first time. Today there are toys that expand after putting them in the water. Some grow 5 to 10 times their original size. Children enjoy watching the animals grow for the first 24 hours. It may take a full week for the creature to get really big.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#God#German
arcamax.com

The God Squad: God had given us free will

Dear Rabbi Gellman, in your article, The God Squad: Questions from the final exam of the theology class at Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn., Part 3, you answered a question from S: How come God puts us through difficult challenges that will just make us sad and could initially make us give up? You answered: “If God knew that we would give up, God would never test us. The point is that God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives. This is because we have free will and with free will, God cannot know what we will do next.” If “God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives”, and “with free will, God cannot know what we will do next,” is God not omniscient? I thought omniscience was an attribute of God. Thank you for your column that I read every week. – J, Wilmington, NC:
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Corydon Democrat

Part II: Does God makes us holy?

Last week, we looked at scripture from the Old Testament, particularly in Leviticus, to discover what God means when he tells us to be holy. We found it is not anything we can do ourselves, but our holiness comes from God. Let’s review three of the scriptures found in Leviticus....
RELIGION
Post-Bulletin

God is good, gave us gifts to do good

My favorite time to walk my dogs is after dark on a fall evening. I love the opportunity to walk peacefully in my quiet neighborhood and to admire the stars in the sky. I guess it is a great opportunity to take in the grandeur of God. In spite of...
Bowling Green Daily News

Billy Graham: God's word prepares us for whatever comes into our lives

QUESTION: I’ve always heard that we should store up our treasures in Heaven. I’ve also heard that when we die we can’t take anything with us, so what does this mean? – S.T. ANSWER: As an old man was dying, he told his grandson, “I don’t know what type of...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Petoskey News-Review

Opinion: God calls on us to unite

It is that time of year where creation is showing off her explosion of color as the trees are turning to their autumn feast of colors. One does not need to travel very far from our area to see the wonderment of the season blazing for us. Then will come the time for homeowners and landscapers will grab rake in hand to gather the different leaves as they fall upon our earth and yards. As a cross country runner in high school and college, I loved running through on the paths that would take me through those wonderful trees; there is a love in creation that I still rejoice and revel in, even though my running days are long behind me.
GAYLORD, MI
outreachmagazine.com

The Billy Graham Rule’s Unintended Consequences

As women and men discern the appropriate contextualized boundaries for their specific ministry partnership, that partnership is more likely to flourish. In October of 1948, Billy Graham’s ministry was just getting rolling. His rallies were starting to draw big crowds and his fame was spreading. In light of his newfound celebrity, and with an eye toward the various forces that could potentially trip up his ministry, Graham and his inner circle met in a hotel room in Modesto, California, during a series of evangelistic gatherings. There, over the course of an afternoon, they established a set of rules that would govern their ministry work, a list that came to be known as the “Modesto Manifesto.”
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Times Gazette

How has God tested you?

“God tested me when I had raced with my friends. When they won, I didn’t say ugly words,” says Rachel, 6. Vince Lombardi once said, “If winning isn’t everything, why do they keep score?”. To win in life, we must know the difference between testing and temptation. In testing, God...
RELIGION
swark.today

God give us the faith to obey

How often does God give us the opportunity to be conduits of His power and grace and we refuse citing our empty hearts, tired heads or weak knees? Jesus tells us a story in Luke chapter 11 about a man in just such a predicament. His disciples said to Him, “Lord, teach us to pray.” Jesus prays the most basic prayer, citing things like hunger, forgiveness, temptation and salvation as daily needs. Then He tells them a story. (These are my favorite parts!) He says a man is called upon at a very late hour and expected to meet a need. Apparently this man was the recipient of a gift in years past. Why else would another show up on his doorstep at midnight asking for bread? Apparently he had offered to meet a need, no matter when it was the need presented itself. So the man goes to a friend and asks for bread. Why? Because his own kitchen was empty.
RELIGION
Vice

Thank God Summer Is Over

You have started turning the Big Light on at 4PM. Prestige TV shows are rolling out promotional materials ahead of their new seasons, premiering precisely when they know you’ll crave them most. People are tweeting about soup. It is happening: Autumn, same as it ever was, come to envelop us all in earthy tones and a powerful reluctance to do anything that isn’t located within a convenient radius of bed. And thank fuck for that.
TV & VIDEOS
unwsp.edu

Northwestern Unveils Billy Graham Sculpture

ST. PAUL – Ten years ago, the University of Northwestern – St. Paul (UNW) cut a ribbon to mark the completion of the Billy Graham Community Life Commons. Thanks in part to a donation by Mr. Bill Fisher in honor of his late mother and wife, the building now features a new sculpture commemorating its namesake entitled “Pray.” UNW hosted an unveiling ceremony as part of its annual homecoming activities on Friday, October 1, with Fisher, his family members, and Northwestern president Dr. Alan Cureton in attendance.
SAINT PAUL, MN
The Independent

Pope OKs crediting miracle to John Paul I on sainthood path

Pope Francis on Wednesday approved the crediting of what was described as the miraculous healing of a child to the intercession of John Paul I, advancing the cause for sainthood for one of his predecessors who died 33 days after being elected pontiff in 1978.His signing off on the 2011 recovery in Argentina of a child makes possible John Paul I's beatification, whose date will be later established by Francis.Cardinal Albino Luciani was elected on Aug. 26, 1978 and was found dead in his bed in his Vatican City apartment on Sept. 28 of that year. The Vatican said...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy