Billy Graham: Angels are real and God has commanded them to watch over us

Dear Rabbi Gellman, in your article, The God Squad: Questions from the final exam of the theology class at Mercy High School in Middletown, Conn., Part 3, you answered a question from S: How come God puts us through difficult challenges that will just make us sad and could initially make us give up? You answered: “If God knew that we would give up, God would never test us. The point is that God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives. This is because we have free will and with free will, God cannot know what we will do next.” If “God does not know how we will react to the bumps and burdens of our lives”, and “with free will, God cannot know what we will do next,” is God not omniscient? I thought omniscience was an attribute of God. Thank you for your column that I read every week. – J, Wilmington, NC:

MIDDLETOWN, CT ・ 9 DAYS AGO