This Week: Consumer prices, UnitedHealth earns, retail sales

US Retail Sales for September MoM increased by 0.7% vs an expectation of -0.2%. August’s print was also revised higher from 0.7% to 0.9%. It appears Americans haven’t been affected yet by any increasing costs due to supply chain issues. Retail sales ex-autos MoM for September were up 0.8% vs an expectation of 0.5% and an August revision from +1.8% to +2%. We’d be remiss however, if we didn’t note that the New York State Empire Index for October was only 19.8 vs 27 expected and a September print of 34.3. The NY State Index is the first of the regional October manufacturing prints. This points to slower factory growth (mainly because of higher delivery times and higher prices paid). Relating the NY State Manufacturing Index to Retail Sales (on a month delay), it insinuates that although Americans are still buying, they are waiting longer and paying more for the same products. Watch the Manufacturing Indexes over the next few weeks to see if this is the beginning of a trend.

BUSINESS ・ 17 HOURS AGO