The New-York Historical Society to Display the Archive of Biographer Robert A. Caro

On October 24, the exhibition “Turn Every Page”: Inside The Robert A. Caro Archive will open at the New-York Historical Society, the oldest museum in New York City. The exhibition draws from the archive of renowned biographer Robert A. Caro, which the New-York Historical Society acquired in 2019. Known for his award-winning works on Robert Moses and Lyndon B. Johnson, Caro is one of the country’s premier chroniclers of political power.