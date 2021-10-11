CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Robert Semjonovs Covers Vogue Ukraine Man Fall Winter 2021 Issue

By EDITORIAL
malemodelscene.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe handsome Robert Semjonovs at Next Models takes the cover story of Vogue Ukraine Man‘s Fall Winter 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Jack Pierson at Second Name Agency. In charge of styling was Julie Ragolia, assisted by Matthieu Jalladaud, with grooming from beauty artist Delphine Bonnet. Set design is work of Sylvian Cabout at WSM, assisted by Frederick Asseo, with casting direction from Max Märzinger for JLC, digital by Thomas Jezequel, and production by Olya Siniakov.

www.malemodelscene.net

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Beyoncé Takes the Plunge in a Silky Gown & Green Stilettos on the Red Carpet

Beyoncé is all about the dramatic glamour this fall. The “Drunk in Love” songstress attended last night’s premiere of “The Harder They Fall” in Los Angeles, sneaking into the event sans stopping at the red carpet. Not to worry, though, as Beyoncé made sure her 213 million Instagram followers got a look at her evening wear with a series of posts on Wednesday night. For the event, the musician tapped Alexandre Vauthier in a plunging two-piece gown from the designer’s collections; the halter neck silhouette featured a black top with a silky green skirt overlay, complete with a high-leg slit and pockets,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
malemodelscene.net

Kit Butler Poses for L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine Fall 2021 Issue

Supermodel Kit Butler takes the pages of L’Officiel Hommes Ukraine‘s Fall 2021 edition captured by fashion photographer Simon Lipman at A&R Creative. In charge of styling was Hannah Beck, with hair styling and makeup from beauty artist Julie Thomas. For the story, Kit is wearing selected pieces from top brands...
BEAUTY & FASHION
malemodelscene.net

Valentin Humbroich is the Face of RESERVED Fall Winter 2021 Collection

Fashion house RESERVED unveiled their Fall Winter 2021.22 campaign featuring top model Valentin Humbroich lensed by photography duo Frankiewicz & Rożniata. In charge of styling was Ewelina Gralak, with set design from Ania Witko, and production by Warsaw Creatives. Beauty is work of hair stylist Michał Bielecki, and makeup artist Wilson. Video direction by Bart Pogoda.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
malemodelscene.net

Wei Daxun Models Gucci for Men’s Uno China October 2021 Issue

Actor, singer, and host Wei Daxun takes the cover story of Men’s Uno China‘s October 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Edwin Zhang. Styling is work of Tony Wen, who for the session selected looks from Gucci. In charge of hair styling and makeup was beauty artist Zi Hao. Photography...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
malemodelscene.net

Quentin Demeester Poses for WSJ. Magazine Men’s Fall Fashion Issue

The handsome Quentin Demeester at Success Models stars in Cozy Fall Getaway story captured by fashion photographer Annemarieke Van Drimmelen for WSJ. Magazine‘s Men’s Fall Fashion Issue. In charge of styling was Géraldine Saglio, with casting direction from Piergiorgio Del Moro. Beauty is work of hair stylist Tomohiro Ohashi, makeup artist Christelle Cocquet, and manicurist Sally Derbali.
BEAUTY & FASHION
houstoncitybook.com

Fall 2021 Issue

Solaya Spa & Salon Wants You to Have a Fresh-Faced Fall. FOUR Facials for the Price of THREE!. AFTER A PARTICULARLY hot summer with plenty of time spent in the sun, our skin could use a refresh, and Solaya Spa & Salon knows the way to prep you for a cool fall glow.
HOUSTON, TX
malemodelscene.net

Kai is the Cover Star of Elle Korea November 2021 Issue

K-pop star Kai (Kim Jong-in) takes the cover story of Elle Korea Magazine‘s November 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Jang Dukhwa. In charge of styling Kim Sejun, with art direction from Eunji Byun. Beauty is work of hair stylist Naejoo Park, and makeup artist Hyunsoo. For the covers Kai is wearing selected looks from Gucci.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Photography#Next Models#Second Name Agency#Wsm#Jlc#Digital#Latvian#Boss Dior#Prada#Burberry Balenciaga#Vogue Ukraine Man
Robb Report

The 36 Best Men’s Boots to Get You Through Fall and Winter

With foliage turning and flip-flops rightfully banished to their lairs, all signs point to a return to boot-wearing. And how better to mark the return of boot season than to find—and field test—the best boots for men across nine categories ranging from chukkas to hikers, desert boots to work boots? After many miles of pavement pounding and more than a few blisters, we’re happy to share the results below. But first, a note on testing: Once we found our top picks, I requested samples from each of the makers. In the instances in which I was permitted to wear the samples...
APPAREL
malemodelscene.net

Gong Jun is the Cover Star of T China Magazine October 2021 Issue

Actor Gong Jun, also known as Simon Gong, takes the cover story of T China Magazine‘s October 2021 edition lensed by fashion photographer Trunk Xu. In charge of styling was Xander Zhou, who for the session selected pieces from Louis Vuitton. Beauty is work of hair stylist Zhang Boxuan, and makeup artist Bingbing.
WORLD
Footwear News

Beyoncé Sparkles in Louboutin Glitter Pumps and Dazzling Anklets With Micro Blazer Dress

Beyoncé opted for a business casual look that she posted on her social media while abroad. The global superstar posted to her Instagram on Friday while in London right after attending the “The Harder They Fall” opening gala at the 65th BFI London Film Festival with husband Jay-Z. She showed off an outfit styled by KJ Moody, which consisted of a custom black long-sleeved Sergio Hudson blazer micro dress with white detailing and white buttons. The look was topped off with a silver Jimmy Choo bag and dark black rectangle sunglasses. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé...
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Adele Covers U.S. and British Vogue November Issues

Adele is making history on the cover of Vogue magazine. The singer is the November cover star for the American and British editions of Vogue, marking the first time both magazines have teamed on one cover star. This also marks the first time in five years that the singer has done a magazine interview.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Footwear News

Tracee Ellis Ross Turns a Blazer Into a Dress With This Fall Styling Hack & Textured Boots

Tracee Ellis Ross subtly dropped that her birthday is approaching in the most stylish way. The “Black-ish” actress took to her Instagram page on Wednesday to remind her followers to mark their calendars for her upcoming special day. She captioned her set of three images, “Patiently waiting for Scorpio season. and by Scorpio season I mean my birthday. OCTOBER 29th …mark your calendars. Ok bye.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tracee Ellis Ross (@traceeellisross) Ellis Ross posed in a chair as well as her floor in her photo set wearing an oversized black blazer and sheer black Calzedonia...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Does Oversized Streetwear in Nike Jacket and Track Pants With Go-to Asics Sneakers

Bella Hadid proved yet again that nobody can pull off oversized street style like her when the model stepped out in NYC on Tuesday a few days after celebrating her 25th birthday. She paired a white graphic T-shirt with red and blue detailing with navy blue track pants. She threw an oversized navy blue button-up Nike jacket on top and carried a white canvas tote bag. She topped off her look with vintage-looking sunglasses. The runway star finished off the sporty look with black Asics Gel-Quantum Levitrack running sneakers that she wore a few times in London over the summer. The...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Dakota Johnson Channels Vintage Glamour in a Feathered Dress & Glittering Sandals on the Red Carpet

Dakota Johnson brought classic glamour to the BFI London Film Festival this evening. Walking the red carpet for the premiere of her film “The Lost Daughter,” the actress tapped her go-to brand, Gucci, in a statement dress. The silhouette had a touch of everything from padded shoulders to mesh overlays and feathered cuffs, all coated in an endless fishnet structure of crystal embellishments. Johnson complimented the design with dangling silver earrings from Messika Jewelry as well. As for footwear, the glittering elements continued with Johnson’s pair of Gianvito Rossi sandals. The tan silhouette featured a pointed-toe base and a double strap across the toe as well as around the ankle. Measuring just over 4 inches in height, the Montecarlo silhouette from the brand retails for over $1,200. As for the “50 Shades of Gray” star herself, the outfit tonight taps into her usual sartorial taste. She can usually be found more often than not in pieces from Gucci and typically favors Alessandro Michele’s designs for red carpets, press days and even casual off-duty outings. As for footwear, Johnson also includes Alexander McQueen, Tabitha Simmons, Balenciaga and more top brands. Check out the gallery to see more of Dakota Johnson’s red carpet style throughout the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy