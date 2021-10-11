CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where can I go on holiday now?

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41n6pE_0cNdGA2F00

Travel between the UK and several long-haul destinations opened up on Monday.

Here the PA news agency answers 10 key questions about what changes and where you can now go on holiday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TAis8_0cNdGA2F00
Holidays in Cape Town, South Africa are now possible (David Davies/PA) (PA Archive)

-What rules have changed?

The Government has reduced the number of countries it advises British nationals to avoid non-essential travel to, and the red list featuring countries from which arrivals into the UK must stay in a quarantine hotel.

-Where have the travel advisories been removed from?

Advice against leisure trips was dropped for 42 countries and territories on Monday, such as Argentina, Chile, Cuba, Indonesia, Mexico, the Seychelles, South Africa and Thailand.

-What about the red list?

Forty-seven locations were removed from the list at 4am on Monday, including those same examples.

-Does that mean I can visit all those locations?

Not quite. Quarantine-free trips from the UK are possible to Mexico, the Seychelles and South Africa, while Cuba is relaxing its regulations from November 15.

But tough rules in Argentina, Chile, Indonesia and Thailand make holidays there unviable for most people.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfHVT_0cNdGA2F00
Cuba is relaxing its travel rules from November 15 (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

-Why has the UK Government relaxed its travel policies?

Ministers say they want to enable people to “exercise personal responsibility” about where they travel, and are also keen to see the sector recover from the pandemic.

-How have travel firms responded?

The changes have been broadly welcomed by airlines, airports and tour operators, but they all want testing requirements to be further eased.

-What are the rules for fully vaccinated travellers arriving in the UK?

They must take a coronavirus test on or before the second day after their arrival.

This must be a PCR test, but from later this month people arriving in England will be able to use a cheaper and quicker lateral flow test instead.

-Are the rules tougher for people who are not fully vaccinated?

Yes. They must take a lateral flow test in the three days before travelling to the UK.

After they arrive, they must self-isolate for 10 days and take coronavirus tests on days two and eight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48niNo_0cNdGA2F00
The rules for people arriving into the UK are more relaxed for those who are fully vaccinated (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)

-How many countries remain on the red list?

Just seven. They are Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Haiti, Panama, Peru and Venezuela.

-When could that be amended?

The red list is updated every three weeks, so the next change is expected to be announced on around October 28.

