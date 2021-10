Q: Every Halloween, as a parent, I find myself frustrated comparing ‘girl’ and ‘boy’ costumes at the store. Those denoted for girls seem to take whatever it is—from a doctor to a dinosaur—and make it ‘pretty’ or sparkly or add a skirt. Boys’ costumes feel skewed toward scary or violent characters. I feel like we’re teaching girls that no matter what they want to be, they need to first and foremost make sure that they’re pretty and boys need to be tough. And of course, it only gets more blatant when you get into adult female costumes. I don’t want to discourage my kids from liking certain costumes, but at the same time, how do I teach them about sexist stereotypes at such a young age?

