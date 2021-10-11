Spurs beat Magic 101-100; how to see the team for free

These games may not count yet, but the Spurs’ blowout-turned-close win over the Magic showed that when the games do matter, the Good Guys have what it takes to dominate inferior opponents. For the evening, Dejounte Murray led the team in scoring with 18 points while Lonnie Walker IV came off the bench to contribute 16 points and 5 assists. Keldon Johnson also chipped in 12 points as Jakob Poeltl pulled down 9 rebounds with 8 points of his own as the Spurs’ main rotation built a comfortable second half lead before the third string showed just enough resolve to eke out the victory over Orlando’s starters.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO