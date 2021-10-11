5 takeaways from Broncos' 27-19 loss to Steelers
The Denver Broncos dropped to 3-2 on Sunday following a 27-19 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers on the road. Here are our five big takeaways from the loss. After allowing the Baltimore Ravens to rush for 102 yards last week, Denver’s defense surrendered 147 rushing yards to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. The Broncos built leads and forced teams to throw in their first three games, but Vic Fangio’s defense has struggled against run-first offenses over the last two weeks. That needs to be addressed, quickly.broncoswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0