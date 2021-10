Liberty bounced back from its first loss of the season last week with a dominating win over UAB, 36-12, in the first ever game played at Protective Stadium. This week, the Flames return home for the annual homecoming game against Middle Tennessee State. The Blue Raiders are currently 2-3 on the season and coming off a 34-28 win over Marshall. It will be an afternoon game for the first time this season with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. EST on ESPN3. The Flames opened as a 16-point favorite, but the line has already jumped to 19.5. Liberty has released its depth chart for this game.

FOOTBALL ・ 11 DAYS AGO