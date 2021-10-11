New York Times: ‘Stop Paying for a VPN’

Imagine — just imagine — the feeling of waking up one morning to see choice snippets from your bitchiest group chat, chopped up and sprinkled throughout a splashy story in a national paper of record. Imagine, if you will, that the subject of said texts was a mutual acquaintance who put a vital organ up for blind donation, for no tangible reason other than human kindness. Aaaagh! It’s not looking good for you; indeed, it’s looking like a waking nightmare, one that (in a cruel twist) somehow allows you to empathize with Ted Cruz’s wife. Horrible, simply horrible. How did we get here?

