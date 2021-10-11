New York Times: ‘Stop Paying for a VPN’
Writing for the New York Times, Brian X. Chen makes the case that it’s time to stop paying for VPNs. Virtual private networks (VPN) are popular tools people use to protect their privacy online. Theoretically, a VPN masks a person’s activity by routing their traffic through the VPN’s network. As a result, it’s much more difficult for third parties to track a person’s movement online. The individual’s ISP can’t see what websites they’re visiting, and the websites can’t easily track their activity.www.webpronews.com
