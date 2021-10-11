CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

New York Times: ‘Stop Paying for a VPN’

WebProNews
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriting for the New York Times, Brian X. Chen makes the case that it’s time to stop paying for VPNs. Virtual private networks (VPN) are popular tools people use to protect their privacy online. Theoretically, a VPN masks a person’s activity by routing their traffic through the VPN’s network. As a result, it’s much more difficult for third parties to track a person’s movement online. The individual’s ISP can’t see what websites they’re visiting, and the websites can’t easily track their activity.

www.webpronews.com

Comments / 2

Related
komando.com

Change this one setting to get faster internet speeds

Slow internet speeds are incredibly frustrating. You pay a boatload of cash to your internet service provider, and your connection is spotty and slow. Many things could be causing delays in your connection speed. We’ll go over each of these things at the end of the article, but we’re going to focus on your DNS or domain name system for now.
INTERNET
Times-News

Your apps are watching everywhere you go unless you change this setting

We used to download apps, enable permissions, and share data without giving it a second thought. These days, most people want more control over their info. That starts with protecting yourself from endless data breaches, leaks, and hacks. When was the last time you checked to make sure your info isn't floating around the web for anyone to find? Tap or click to check your email address against a database of major hacks.
CELL PHONES
KTAR News

When to reply ‘stop’ to an automated text messages

Q: Does replying with “STOP” on unwanted text messages really work?. A: If it feels like you’re getting a lot more text messages these days, both legitimate and questionable, it’s not your imagination. Every study on text messaging shows that people respond at a significantly higher rate and much quicker...
INTERNET
WebProNews

Study Shows Android Has Serious Privacy Issues, Snoops on Users

A new study is showing just how much Android snoops on its users, transmitting large quantities of data to third-parties and Google. In the age-old iOS vs Android debate, the common argument against Android is the perceived lack of privacy. A team of researchers at the University of Edinburgh and Trinity College Dublin attempted to get to the bottom of the situation, and their findings were disturbing, to say the least.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vpn#Hackers#Malware#Software Industry#The New York Times#Isp#Kape Technologies
TechRadar

Thousands of Gmail users targeted by Russian hackers

Google has notified thousands of Gmail users they may have been targeted by a state-sponsored phishing campaign reportedly orchestrated by Russian state-sponsored threat actors known as APT28. Shane Huntley, the head of Google’s cybersecurity division Threat Analysis Group (TAG), took to Twitter to note that it had just shared an...
INTERNET
thecut.com

Hell Is the New York Times Publishing Your Group Chat

Imagine — just imagine — the feeling of waking up one morning to see choice snippets from your bitchiest group chat, chopped up and sprinkled throughout a splashy story in a national paper of record. Imagine, if you will, that the subject of said texts was a mutual acquaintance who put a vital organ up for blind donation, for no tangible reason other than human kindness. Aaaagh! It’s not looking good for you; indeed, it’s looking like a waking nightmare, one that (in a cruel twist) somehow allows you to empathize with Ted Cruz’s wife. Horrible, simply horrible. How did we get here?
GOOGLE
wustl.edu

Expanded New York Times Access Now Available

University Libraries is excited to announce that a campus-wide New York Times subscription is now available to all faculty, staff, and students. This provides access to nytimes.com and the NYTimes mobile app at the Basic Digital Access level. To access this new resource, users will need to create an account...
COLLEGES
WTVCFOX

How to find and delete old accounts online

Ever get frustrated when you try to close an account online, but you can’t figure out how, so you just forget about it? Keeping all that unused personal data lying around the internet could put your digital privacy and security at risk. Now, Consumer Reports reveals some tips and tricks to help you say goodbye to unwanted accounts once and for all.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Software
The Guardian

Google warns of surge in activity by state-backed hackers

Google has warned of a surge in activity by government-backed hackers this year, including attacks from an Iranian group whose targets included a UK university. The search group said that so far in 2021 it had sent more than 50,000 warnings to account holders that they had been a target of government-backed phishing or malware attempts. This represents an increase of a third on the same period last year, Google said in a blogpost, with the rise attributed to an “unusually large campaign” by a Russian hacking group known as APT28, or Fancy Bear.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WebProNews

Twitter Tweaks Algorithm and Adds New Features to Bolster Performance Ads

Twitter is tweaking its algorithm and adding new features as it works to bolster its performance advertising business. Performance advertising is Twitter’s solution to continued growth. With an emphasis on rapid and quantifiable sales generation, the company hopes performance ads will help it double its revenue by 2023. In order to prove its value to companies looking to sell via its platform, the company needs its algorithm to properly target potential buyers.
INTERNET
IBTimes

New Android Virus Hidden In Apps Can Empty Banking Wallets; Uninstall These Apps ASAP

Android users beware! A new trojan that hides in various apps available on Google Play can steal your money using sophisticated techniques. Cybersecurity firm Zimperium claimed the dreadful virus, identified as the GriftHorse Android Trojan, has so far infected 10 million active Android devices. The malicious software has been spotted in over 200 apps in at least 70 different countries.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

Google knows what you type, watch, and say – unless you take these steps

You might laugh thinking about all the random Google searches you’ve done over the years. Imagine someone getting access to that list, and you might instead shudder in embarrassment. Did you know your entire Google history is accessible online? If you’re signed in, a snoop can poke through it all....
INTERNET
koamnewsnow.com

Scam Alert: ‘Prove to Me You Are a Human and Not a Bot’

Journalist Kelly Rissman of New York City had advertised some furniture online with not so much as a nibble when “Jaree” sent a message via the OfferUp resale app asking if it was still available. Jaree asked for Rissman’s phone number, then texted to say she would send a code...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Tyla

Google Issues Warning After Passwords Hacked

Google has created an important tool to allow users to check if their online details have ever been compromised, after billions of passwords for various online accounts have been leaked in recent years. The handy tool, Password Checkup, can be downloaded on Chrome and scans databases of usernames and passwords...
INTERNET
Business Insider

Ozy announces it is shutting down, following bombshell New York Times report

Ozy Media, the digital media company under fire after a bombshell New York Times report about its workplace culture and business practices, announced it was shutting down on Friday. "At Ozy, we have been blessed with a remarkable team of dedicated staff," Ozy's board of directors wrote in a statement....
BUSINESS
AFP

US regulators warn firms over fake online reviews

Hundreds of companies ranging from Amazon to Google have been warned against resorting to bogus customer reviews, US regulators said, signalling a crackdown on misleading endorsements that have proliferated online. The Federal Trade Commission has sent warning letters to some 700 companies, which could be fined if they violate rules about reviews. An entire industry has cropped up that helps companies burnish their images online, including some services which employ fake reviews or unscrupulous techniques to get negative critiques removed. "The rise of social media has blurred the line between authentic content and advertising, leading to an explosion in deceptive endorsements," the federal agency said in a statement Wednesday.
TECHNOLOGY
abc10.com

Facebook is tracking you on other websites. Here's how you can stop it.

A technology outage and whistleblower claims about Facebook priorities have renewed discussions about the company’s ethics, including what it does with user data. Whether or not account holders realize it, Facebook’s default privacy settings allow the company to record a multitude of personal data—every video they’ve watched, search history, their location when logged in on a mobile device, what their face looks like and much more.
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy