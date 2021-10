PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – On Saturday, city streets were lined with bands, floats, and a crowd in Bloomfield as groups celebrated Pittsburgh’s Italian heritage with the Columbus Day Parade. Like so many things, COVID-19 canceled the parade last year, but while the celebration was underway, protesters called for the parade to be permanently banned. Plenty of states across the country have replaced Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. The list grows even longer when you point out cities, but that is not the case in Pittsburgh. Although Christopher Columbus himself is loved and hated, parade organizers said the day is mainly...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 6 DAYS AGO