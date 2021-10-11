The Best Soul on Bandcamp: September 2021

Fun is a central tenet of Yana Kedrina’s music. Liminal Soul, the Moscow-based producer and vocalist’s third album as Kedr Livanskiy, is defined by a wide-eyed, magnanimous playfulness, an openness to quirk that doesn’t inhibit the seriousness of her message. Listen to the way the chirp of birdsong seems to jumpstart a clattering footwork beat on “Celestial Ether,” or the way that, seconds after the album’s final synth aria seems to have drawn to a close on “Storm Dancer,” it returns for one more bar, a tiny, winking encore. These are vignettes that, like a viral video of a puppy riding a duck, feel unprompted and unaffected, born from a less cynical place than most things of this world. In Kedrina’s music, as in life, moments of spontaneous joy blossom with the randomness and beauty of wildflowers from pavement.
