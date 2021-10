The 2022 Mercedes-Benz EQS-Class sedan is a critical canary in the coalmine. This electric car is the flagship of the Mercedes-EQ brand, the new division of Mercedes dedicated to electric vehicles. It is the first cannon shot, the one that clears the path for the global electric cars and SUVs to come, from a small Mercedes EQA subcompact SUV to an electric version of the iconic Mercedes G-wagon. On a macro level the EQS represents a huge bet on the future of electrification and no one will monitor its success more closely than Daimler CEO Ola Kallenius himself. On a micro level the EQS has the Tesla Model S and newcomer Lucid Air squarely in its sights.

CARS ・ 8 DAYS AGO