Gossip Legend Cindy Adams Looks Back at Her Life in Parties

“Where are you from, and what do you need from me?” is how the no-nonsense Cindy Adams greeted me in her New York City penthouse one afternoon this past summer. But it was just a few moments before the infamous New York Post gossip columnist relaxed and started sifting through photos of the memorable events and celebrations she’s attended over the course of her 91 years. Adams first joined the tabloid in 1981, after writing biographies of mavericks like Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno; Jolie Gabor; and Lee Strasberg, and conducting interviews for local television stations. Friend or foe, no celebrity was safe from the dirt Adams dished, and her name became so synonymous with getting the inside scoop that she eventually created a fragrance named Gossip—also the title of her four-part docuseries, which aired on Showtime this summer. “Everybody has an opinion,” Adams told me. “And that’s what gossip is.”