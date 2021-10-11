CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Broad v Warner and Root v Lyon – the key Ashes clashes this winter

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20l5W3_0cNd1CRL00

With England’s Ashes squad now named and the tour set to go ahead as planned, attention can shift to the battle in store.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the match-ups which could decide the series.

Stuart Broad v David Warner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jrXNp_0cNd1CRL00
Stuart Broad, right, cast his spell over David Warner in 2019 (John Walton/PA) (PA Archive)

If England are to compete this winter, keeping Warner quiet will be a good starting point and Broad will look to renew his successful rivalry against the feisty opener.

In 23 matches involving both players, Broad has taken Warner’s wicket 12 times – the most he has dismissed any Test batter in his career.

Three times in succession in the 2019 series he removed Warner for a duck, lbw in the second innings at both Headingley and Old Trafford to sandwich a catch behind by Jonny Bairstow in the first innings in Manchester. England will need him to recapture that magic Down Under.

Joe Root v Nathan Lyon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0te53G_0cNd1CRL00
Nathan Lyon, left, and Joe Root exchange words in Adelaide in 2017 (Jason O’Brien/PA) (PA Archive)

The in-form Root is England’s most assured player of spin and will need to assert himself against Lyon – who has taken his wicket seven times in Tests, all caught.

That matches team-mates Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins as the bowlers to have dismissed Root most often, though admittedly Lyon has faced him in 22 Tests to 13 for Hazlewood and 10 for Cummins.

Root has yet to make a Test century in Australia – the nearest he came saw him caught behind off Lyon for the Australian unlucky number of 87 in Adelaide in 2013. That will surely have to change for England to succeed.

Jos Buttler v Tim Paine

England’s ‘Barmy Army’ supporters group mocked Australia captain Paine in the lead-up to the series, pointing out that they themselves could match his tally of Test centuries – zero, with the wicketkeeper’s best score of 92 coming in India in 2010.

Their Australian counterparts could just as easily point to Jos Buttler’s comparable record though. For all his gifts as a batter, particularly in limited-overs cricket, Buttler has just two tons and averages just 0.7 runs more than Paine at 33.33 over his 53 Tests – and eight runs fewer in Ashes matches, 20.50 to Paine’s 28.62.

Paine also has 150 catches and seven stumpings to his name behind the wicket, in 35 Tests. Buttler has at times ceded those duties to fellow Ashes tourist Bairstow but has played 33 of his Tests as England’s designated keeper, taking 118 catches (with another 23 as an outfielder) and a solitary stumping of Sri Lanka tail-ender Dilruwan Perera earlier this year.

Pace v control

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HZo3a_0cNd1CRL00
Jofra Archer’s absence saps England’s pace attack (Alastair Grant/PA) (PA Wire)

Injuries to Jofra Archer and Olly Stone thwarted England’s ambitions of matching fire with fire in the pace bowling department, with the often fragile Mark Wood left as the only remaining member of the 90mph battery.

Instead, the tourists will lean on veteran pair Broad and James Anderson and the similar virtues of Ollie Robinson and Chris Woakes in an attack built around accuracy and whatever swing can be teased out of the Kookaburra ball in antipodean conditions.

Broad is the only seamer in England’s squad with an Ashes average below 30, at 29.36, and he has 118 wickets to Anderson’s 104. They along with Woakes (21) and Wood (10) have a combined 253 wickets at 33.09, with Robinson set to make his Ashes debut.

Australia’s squad has not been finalised but Cummins, Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc seem sure to feature and can boast a combined 164 Ashes wickets at 24.87, all with the ability to push the speed gun to 90mph.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Harry Kane a victim of own consistency but doubts linger after drought continues with England

After so conspicuously taking his captain off, Gareth Southgate refused to single him out.The England manager had removed Harry Kane when his side were toiling for a goal against Hungary, but of course wouldn’t bite on any questions about him.“I just think tonight we didn’t play as well as a team as we should and we can,” Southgate said.“In the end we need to refresh that and get fresh legs into the game. With any of the forward players there’s always a story when we take them off.“They’re big players. We have to have a team able to do that....
SPORTS
The Independent

Cricket Australia chief: Ashes preparations proceeding full steam ahead

The Cricket Australia (CA) boss says Ashes preparations are proceeding “full steam ahead” after the tour was given the green light by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB).Concerns over Australia’s Covid travel restrictions and the prospect of multiple withdrawals among the visiting side were real enough just last week for the ECB to suggest they may not take part in the marquee series if a group befitting of the historic rivalry could not be raised.But successful discussions with CA over arrangements for families and quarantine meant there were no opt-outs, with England on Sunday naming a near full-strength squad...
SPORTS
AFP

Kohli gets a last shot at World Cup glory as India captain

Virat Kohli will be looking for a fairytale ending to his leadership of India's Twenty20 team as he chases an elusive first major title at the World Cup. Kohli was closing in on his India debut when Dhoni's team created history by winning the first world T20 title in Johannesburg.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Root
Person
Pat Cummins
Person
Jonny Bairstow
Person
Stuart Broad
Person
David Warner
Person
Jos Buttler
Person
Chris Woakes
Person
Josh Hazlewood
Person
Mitchell Starc
Person
Olly Stone
Person
Nathan Lyon
The Independent

Billy Gilmour will earn Norwich place on merit, Daniel Farke insists

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke maintains he is not under any extra pressure to give Billy Gilmour game time in the Premier League – but backed the on-loan Chelsea midfielder to prove himself at the top level.Gilmour impressed for Scotland during the international break, helping Steve Clarke’s squad follow up a dramatic 3-2 stoppage-time win over Israel at Hampden Park with a battling victory away to the Faroe Islands.The 20-year-old has started four Premier League games for the Canaries since completing a season-long loan from the Blues, but was an unused substitute for both the defeat at Everton and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

40K+
Followers
96K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy