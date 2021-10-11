CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Letter to the Editor: Student safety beyond COVID-19

By Letters to the Editor
thecoastlandtimes.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNow that students are back at in-person school, much-needed and missed extracurriculars like Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD) are back on campuses across North Carolina. Schools, parents and students are practicing mitigation practices to limit COVID-19 exposure. But we need to work together to address the mental health and substance use crisis caused by COVID-19 and focus on the leading cause of death for teens, motor vehicle crashes.

www.thecoastlandtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
thecoastlandtimes.com

Dare student quarantine guidance changes noted

On Oct. 5, 2021, Sheila Davies, health director for Dare County, sent a memorandum to John Farrelly, superintendent of Dare County Schools. The memorandum is titled “Quarantine Guidance Changes.”. Effective immediately, the “quarantine exemption for students when masks are worn appropriately and consistently now applies to adults in the school...
DARE COUNTY, NC
World Bank Blogs

The kids are not alright: Three ways EdTech can support student’s wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond

Most of us may remember our first day at school, making friends and sharing experiences inside and outside of the classroom. In the same way, we might remember our graduation day and sharing with our friends the closing of a stage in our lives and the start of a new chapter full of dreams. Millions of students have lost these and many other formative experiences over the last 18 months. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only caused learning losses, but it has also impacted complementary interactions that were part of being at school or at a higher-level institution. Loss of daily structure, diminished social group interaction, fear of getting sick, uncertainty of the future, social distancing, amongst other factors, have affected and are still affecting the wellbeing of students. Studies in the US, Germany, Spain, Argentina, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Brazil show an increase in anxiety levels, stress, and depression symptoms.
KIDS
carolinacoastonline.com

School board attorney disputes circulating letter regarding COVID-19 safety measures

BEAUFORT — Carteret County Board of Education attorney Neil Whitford said Wednesday a letter sent to school boards and superintendents across the state, including Carteret County, is spreading incorrect information regarding COVID-19 safety measures. “The letter makes statements and conclusions that are fundamentally incorrect,” he said in an email to...
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Distracted Driving#Mental Health America
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Columnist’s Debunking of COVID-19 Claims Refreshing

Thank you for publishing that refreshing commentary by Julie McDonald. If all of the concerns and accusations promoted by anti-COVID-19 advocates were true, it would mean that all of our health care providers, scientists, manufacturers, administrators and politicians on an international/worldwide scale were and are complicit in duping all of us laymen and all of their colleagues in a scheme to subvert our freedom and our health, ultimately enslaving us all.
PUBLIC HEALTH
sanjuanjournal.com

Library COVID protocol story corrections | Letter to the Editor

Although I agree with the overall discussion about the thought processes described in this article, I want to offer a few corrections. — My last name is spelled Heikkinen, though Heinniken is one of the more interesting misspellings I’ve seen. — The only poll of Orcas Island Library staff members...
SAN JUAN COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
EatThis

What Smoking Marijuana Every Day Does to Your Body

With American sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson suspended for a month due to a positive marijuana test, you might be wondering what smoking it does to your body. With medical marijuana legal in states like California, Colorado, Illinois and a growing list, adoption of the drug is becoming more and more commonplace—as is consumption. We consulted doctors and medical resources to discover what happens if you smoke marijuana every day. (Note: do not use marijuana without consulting a medical professional first.) Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
PHARMACEUTICALS
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You're Over 40, This One COVID Symptom Might Never Go Away

There's still a lot we don't know about COVID-19, but one thing that has become clear is that the novel coronavirus is not always a one-and-done situation. COVID has the ability to reinfect people and leave some survivors with long-term symptoms, known as "long COVID." Lingering symptoms affect anywhere from between 10 to 30 percent of those who get infected with the virus, experts told The Wall Street Journal. And now that we're almost 20 months into the pandemic, early survivors have shown that long COVID symptoms can last for more than a year. But depending on your age, you may have a harder time shaking one particular lasting effect of the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
mississippifreepress.org

‘I’m Not An Anti-Vaxxer’: Mississippi Public Health President Resigns After Vaccine, Ivermectin Comments

Dr. Catherine Moring, president of the Mississippi Public Health Association, resigned her leadership role in the organization late last week after questioning the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine in a Bloomberg article, instead crediting the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin for protecting her during her own infection. In Moring’s interview...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy