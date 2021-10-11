Letter to the Editor: Student safety beyond COVID-19

Most of us may remember our first day at school, making friends and sharing experiences inside and outside of the classroom. In the same way, we might remember our graduation day and sharing with our friends the closing of a stage in our lives and the start of a new chapter full of dreams. Millions of students have lost these and many other formative experiences over the last 18 months. The COVID-19 pandemic has not only caused learning losses, but it has also impacted complementary interactions that were part of being at school or at a higher-level institution. Loss of daily structure, diminished social group interaction, fear of getting sick, uncertainty of the future, social distancing, amongst other factors, have affected and are still affecting the wellbeing of students. Studies in the US, Germany, Spain, Argentina, China, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Brazil show an increase in anxiety levels, stress, and depression symptoms.

