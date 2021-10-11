Sir Ridley Scott would be 'stupid' not to direct Gladiator sequel

Filmmaker Ridley Scott is undoubtedly one of the greatest directors of a generation and he has no plans to step off the gas just yet. As well as lining up The Last Duel and House of Gucci for release this year, the director told Empire magazine that he will begin working on his sequel to the Russell Crowe epic Gladiator once he has finished shooting Kitbag, the Napoleon Bonaparte feature led by another Gladiator star, Joaquin Phoenix. It was reported three years ago that Scott was planning on going ahead with a follow-up to the Oscar-winning, critically acclaimed Gladiator but this is the first time that Scott had placed the movie in his production timeline.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO