Military Monday – Robert Hartzell III

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Members of the military, veterans and their spouses looking for work can participate in a job fair specifically for them Monday. Hosted by MilitaryX, the Baltimore Virtual Job Fair from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday and will feature more than 25 employers, including Cardinal Health, Walgreens Boots Alliance and JPMorgan Chase. The event is free, but registration is needed. To register, visit www.militaryx.com. After registering, applicants are asked to upload their resumes so employers can review them. Companies may screen resumes before the event and invite applicants to visit specific chat sessions or schedule interviews before, during or after the event. More than 187,611 people are unemployed in Maryland due to COVID-19, according to a MilitaryX statement. Companies wishing to participate may call Scott Lobenberg at 702-269-0808 or email.

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 14 DAYS AGO