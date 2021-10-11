Network monitor 101: All about network monitors
Based on an industry survey by Gartner, network downtime for enterprises costs around $5,600 per minute, which is well over $300 thousand per hour on average. With the increase in the number of organizations that have a sizable network infrastructure, the need for a network monitor also increases substantially. With properly established network monitoring protocols in place, organizations can work more efficiently, have more visibility over their network devices, and avoid unexpected downtimes and network issues.securityboulevard.com
Comments / 0