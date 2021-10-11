Network monitor 101: All about network monitors

The average cost of downtime is $5,600 to $9,000 per minute according to a report from Ponemon Institute. When business-critical applications fail, the consequences can be disastrous. System downtime and poor application performance can impact a business in a variety of ways, from disgruntled users and a drop in productivity to revenue loss and a tarnished business image. Because of the rising complexity of applications, teams in charge of monitoring applications and infrastructure have shifted their focus away from traditional monitoring tactics in pursuit of a more efficient method.

