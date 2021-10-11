CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ionia County, MI

Motorcycles crash in Ionia County

By WBCH
wbch.com
 4 days ago

On Sunday around 7:37pm, Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving two motorcycles that occurred on Belding Rd (M-44) just west of Bartonville Rd in Otisco Township. The initial information stated that a motorcycle had struck a deer. Once deputies arrived on scene, they learned a second motorcycle was involved in the crash as well. One 28 year old male from Belding involved in the crash was transported via Aeromed to Spectrum Butterworth hospital. The driver of the other motorcycle, an 18 year old male from Orleans, was transported via Life Ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth hospital as well. Both involved parties received significant injuries from the crash. This accident remains under investigation.

wbch.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orleans Township, MI
County
Ionia County, MI
City
Belding, MI
Ionia County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Otisco Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
Reuters

U.S. to lift restrictions Nov 8 for vaccinated foreign travelers

WASHINGTON, Oct 15 (Reuters) - The White House on Friday will lift COVID-19 travel restrictions for fully vaccinated international visitors starting Nov. 8, ending historic restrictions that had barred much of the world from entering the United States for as long as 21 months. The unprecedented travel restrictions kept millions...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Spectrum Butterworth

Comments / 0

Community Policy