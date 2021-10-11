Motorcycles crash in Ionia County

On Sunday around 7:37pm, Deputies from the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident involving two motorcycles that occurred on Belding Rd (M-44) just west of Bartonville Rd in Otisco Township. The initial information stated that a motorcycle had struck a deer. Once deputies arrived on scene, they learned a second motorcycle was involved in the crash as well. One 28 year old male from Belding involved in the crash was transported via Aeromed to Spectrum Butterworth hospital. The driver of the other motorcycle, an 18 year old male from Orleans, was transported via Life Ambulance to Spectrum Butterworth hospital as well. Both involved parties received significant injuries from the crash. This accident remains under investigation.