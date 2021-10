Today is National Hero Day. We take this time to honor the people we look up to, who inspire us and make us strive to be the best we possibly can be. Today, we thank our Healthcare team. Over the last 18 months, they have taught us what it means to have strength, courage, and perseverance. We honor those who stepped in and treated their patients as their own family during this time of uncertainty. We salute you, we honor you, and we thank you.

