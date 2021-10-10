CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothée Chalamet reveals magical first look as young Willy Wonka: 'Suspense is terrible'

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTimothée Chalamet dropped a perfect confectionary treat Sunday, revealing to fans the first look of himself as the young inventor and chocolate genius Willy Wonka. Chalamet posted an Instagram photo of the eccentric character from the upcoming origin story film "Wonka," directed by Paul King ("Paddington," "Paddington 2"). The musical story, co-written by King, will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory.

DoYouRemember?

See What Elvira, Mistress Of The Dark, Looks Like Now

You may remember watching Elvira, Mistress of the Dark, on Elvira’s Movie Macabre each week. Elvira was played by Cassandra Peterson and you won’t believe what she looks like in real life! Cassandra has admitted in the past that she always loved the horror movie genre. When she was a kid, she would much rather play with horror-themed toys instead of Barbies. Later, she worked as a go-go dancer before she started working as an actress.
MOVIES
/Film

14 Family Horror Films That Were Too Scary For Kids

Ask anyone about the memorable movies of their childhood, and chances are there will be at least one that has left some long-lasting trauma. We all remember those films that we watched at a tender and vulnerable age that scarred us for life. In some cases, it's because we watched "grown up" movies when we were too young; more often than not, though, it's because we watched a PG film that ended up containing something horrific, terrifying, or heinous that gave us nightmares for weeks.
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
Marconews.com

Hollywood's obsession with Princess Diana will never end, but it's getting ridiculous

Two weeks after watching "Diana: The Musical," I'm still convinced that it must be one of those fake "30 Rock" movies starring Jenna Maroney. If you haven't yet seen the schlocky new Netflix special (now streaming), it's a filmed version of the incoming Broadway production, which returns to New York's Longacre Theatre on Nov. 2. The mostly sung-through show tries to distill the too-short life of Princess Diana (Jeanna de Waal) into a two-hour rock opera, with all the subtlety of a "Saturday Night Live" sketch.
MOVIES
Variety

The Miseducation of Ben Affleck: How ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘The Last Duel’ Could Turn the Oscar Page (Again)

Ben Affleck is an accomplished actor, producer, writer and director, proven by his two Academy Awards. So why does social media chatter generally refer to each of his new and effective outings worthy of Oscars consideration as a “comeback?” In the middle of his newest film “The Last Duel,” it dawned on me. Nothing regarding his interpretation of Count Pierre d’Alençon should work with his sensibilities as an actor. Yet he completely steals the show in one of three segments designed to belong to Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver). Unfortunately, the Hollywood machine, critics and consumers have taken his abilities for...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
Variety

Ruth Wilson, Tom Burke’s Venice-Premiering ‘True Things’ Acquired by Samuel Goldwyn Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to “True Things,” Harry Wootliff‘s critically acclaimed sophomore film headlined by “The Affair” star Ruth Wilson and Tom Burke. The psychological drama world premiered at this year’s Venice and went on to play at Toronto and London film festivals. It marks Wootliff’s follow-up to her BAFTA-nominated and BIFA-winning romantic drama “Only You,” which starred Laia Costa and Josh O’Connor. “True Things” is an adaptation of Deborah Kay Davies’ book “True Things About Me,” based on a script by Wootliff and Molly Davies. Wilson stars as Kate, a woman who is sleep-walking through life...
MOVIES
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Jesy Nelson ethnicity revealed as blackfishing controversy reignites

Former Little Mix member, Jesy Nelson is back and better than ever. Fans now want to know her ethnicity following the music video for her debut solo track Boyz. Jesy has been accused by fans of blackfishing – a term that refers to someone who is non-Black people and has altered their appearance to appear Black or somewhat racially ambiguous.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's Epic Bachelorette and Bachelor Weekend in Las Vegas

Watch: The Blonds Call Paris Hilton the "Ultimate Blonde" at NYFW. "Nothing in This World" could top Paris Hilton and Carter Reum's latest celebration. The couple, who got engaged in February after dating for over a year, is one step closer to becoming husband and wife. On Friday, Oct. 8, the reality TV star and entrepreneur took Las Vegas by storm as they kicked off their joint bachelor and bachelorette party.
LAS VEGAS, NV
atchisonglobenow.com

Jake Gyllenhaal says filming with Jennifer Aniston was 'torture'

Jake Gyllenhaal fancied Jennifer Aniston so much it was "torture" doing love scenes with the actress. The pair starred together in 2002 film 'The Good Girl' and the 40-year-old star says it wasn't easy because of his real life crush on the 52-year-old 'Friends' actress. Speaking during an interview with...
CELEBRITIES
thefocus.news

Who is Kamilah Chavis, fifth wife of Pink Floyd's Roger Waters?

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters has announced his marriage to fifth wife Kamilah Chavis on Instagram – what do we know about his new leading lady?. It’s never too late to find the love of your life, and Roger Waters has proved it. The 78-year-old former Pink Floyd singer and...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
nickiswift.com

A Famous Actor Who Went To School With Meghan Markle Reveals What She Is Really Like

Before becoming the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle initially rose to prominence through her time in Tinseltown. Starring as Rachel Zane in USA Network's "Suits," the former actor appeared in the show's first seven seasons before uprooting her life for royalty. She has also made appearances in prominent programs such as "90210," "CSI: NY," and "CSI: Miami," along with film appearances in "Get Him to the Greek" and "Horrible Bosses."
CELEBRITIES

