Granville Adams, star of prison drama 'Oz,' dies after cancer battle: 'Goodnight, sweet prince'

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActor Granville Adams, best known for his role as Zahir Arif in HBO's prison drama "Oz," has died after a prolonged battle against cancer. Tom Fontana, "Oz" showrunner and executive producer, confirmed the news of Adams' death and paid respects to the actor on Instagram Sunday. "Goodnight, sweet prince/and flights of angels sing thee to they rest," Fontana wrote beneath a photo of Adams.

