CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Tim Anderson again shining on big stage for White Sox

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) — Whether he’s slugging game-ending home runs in an Iowa cornfield or piling up hits in the postseason, Tim Anderson keeps showing a flair for the biggest moments. Chicago’s exuberant star did it again. And the White Sox kept their season going for at least another day. Anderson singled three times and scored twice in another big playoff performance as the White Sox beat the Houston Astros 12-6 to avoid a three-game sweep in their AL Division Series. He has 16 hits in six career playoff games, the most by any major leaguer over a six-game postseason span.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Craig Kimbrel News

The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Craig Kimbrel from the Chicago Cubs at the trade deadline anticipating he would help fortify their bullpen for a World Series run. Instead, Kimbrel was a disaster on the South Side. A closer with the Cubs and throughout his big league career, the White Sox tried to use Kimbrel as a setup man.
MLB
WDBO

McCullers shines as Astros beat White Sox 6-1 in Game 1

HOUSTON — (AP) — Lance McCullers Jr. was terrific. Yordan Alvarez delivered, and Jose Altuve scored on a nifty slide. The Houston Astros sure love October. McCullers pitched scoreless ball into the seventh inning, and the Astros beat Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox 6-1 in Game 1 of their AL Division Series on Thursday.
MLB
Chicago Sun-Times

Tim Anderson explains why he pushed umpire Tim Timmons

On Friday, White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson offered his side of the incident with umpire Tim Timmons that led to the three-game suspension he’s now appealing. During an on-field scrum between Sox and Tigers players Monday night in Detroit, Timmons was pushing Anderson, he said. Anderson pushed back, not knowing he was pushing an umpire because Timmons was so close to him, he said. When Anderson realized who it was, it was too late.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
NBC Sports Chicago

How the Sox became Tim Anderson's team

The story starts in spring training, 2020. Back before the world ground to a halt and was irrevocably altered by the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the baseball season was shrunk down to 60 games. Before the Chicago White Sox officially made it out of rebuilding mode. Before they made the postseason for the first time in a dozen years. Before they replaced Rick Renteria with Tony La Russa. Before they won this year's American League Central championship and made back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time in franchise history.
MLB
FanSided

Chicago White Sox: Michael Kopech was a big boost in 2021

The Chicago White Sox had a lot of great pitching in 2021. They were one of the best teams in Major League Baseball and the arms had a lot to do with it. Between the starters and the bullpen, they have everything they need to make a deep playoff run. One key to the pitching staff in 2021 has been Michael Kopech who is back and better than ever.
MLB
kpyn.net

García, Grandal shine as White Sox beat Astros 12-6 in ALDS

CHICAGO (AP) — Leury García and Yasmani Grandal homered, and Grandal’s borderline baserunning helped the Chicago White Sox top the Houston Astros 12-6 to stay alive in their AL Division Series. Backed by a boisterous crowd of 40,288, the AL Central champions erased a 5-1 deficit in the franchise’s first home playoff game in 13 years. Tim Anderson collected three more hits, and Ryan Tepera started a stellar finish for Chicago’s bullpen after Dylan Cease and Michael Kopech struggled. Houston was hoping to sweep its way into its fifth consecutive appearance in the AL Championship Series. Game 4 of the best-of-five series is Monday afternoon.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Playoff Games#Ap Sports#The White Sox#The Houston Astros 12 6
102.3 The Bull

White Sox Reliever Ryan Tepera Believes the Astros are Cheating Again

Are the Astros up to their old tricks again? White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera seems to think so. After working two perfect innings against Houston during Chicago’s win at home on Sunday night (October 10), Tepera pointed out the difference in the Astros’ performance on the road versus Minute Maid Park in Houston:
MLB
cbslocal.com

Astros Dominate White Sox Again In 9-4 Win, Take 2-0 Lead In ALDS

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa and the Houston Astros are relentless at the plate and in the field. That’s why they are so tough to beat in the playoffs. Correa hit a two-run double during Houston’s five-run seventh inning, and the Astros beat the Chicago White Sox 9-4 on Friday for a 2-0 lead in their AL Division Series.
MLB
chatsports.com

Astros' relentless bats overwhelm White Sox again as Houston takes commanding ALDS lead

Houston Astros, Houston, Chicago White Sox, Leury García, List of Silver Slugger Award winners at first base, Yulieski Gurriel, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito, Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa. Entering their ALDS matchup, the key battle between the Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox was destined to pit the vaunted Astros lineup...
MLB
WTTW - Chicago PBS

Chicago Artist Edo Brings Brilliance to Mural of White Sox’s Tim Anderson

No matter what form it takes, there is no mistaking the work of Chicago artist Edo. His wildly vibrant painting of fan favorite Tim Anderson is one of three pieces commissioned by the White Sox as part of their Game Changers series. The series throws a spotlight on the contributions of under-represented communities. The mural was unveiled at Guaranteed Rate Field in July and has been on display around the stadium since then.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Houston Astros
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Herald

White Sox playoff fans back in a big way

It felt like old times on the South Side of Chicago Sunday night. The White Sox played a postseason home game, their first in 13 years. Guaranteed Rate Field was packed and fans were wearing black, just like in 2008 when the Sox beat the Twins in the division tiebreaker before playing two home playoff games against Tampa Bay.
MLB
1037thegame.com

ASTROS GAMER: Big Fourth Inning Keeps White Sox Alive in ALDS

The Houston Astros headed into the south side of Chicago looking to complete the series sweep in the ALDS. However, the White Sox put together a big fourth inning that helped them pull away to a 12-6 victory to extend the series by at least one game. How It Happened.
MLB
The Guardian

White Sox pitcher Ryan Tepera implies Houston Astros are stealing signs again

White Sox pitcher Ryan Tepera implied that Houston may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of their AL Division Series after Chicago won the third game on Sunday night. Houston were going for a sweep after they rolled to a pair of impressive victories at home. But they struck out 16 times in a 12-6 loss at Chicago after doing so a total of 16 times in the first two games.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy