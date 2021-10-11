Statkraft’s gigawatt-scale wind development violated reindeer owners’ UN rights
Norway’s Supreme Court has ruled that two projects in Statkraft's 1GW-plus Fosen complex were built in violation of UN conventions. It ruled that construction of the 256MW Roan - Fosen Roan - Fosen (256MW) OnshoreTrøndelag, Norway, Europe Click to see full details and 288MW Storheia - Fosen Storheia - Fosen (288MW) OnshoreTrøndelag, Norway, Europe Click to see full details wind farms in northern Norway affected the Sami reindeer breeders’ cultural heritage rights.www.windpowermonthly.com
